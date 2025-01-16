Qtopia Announce Rainbow Shoelace Project Founder Abbie Jane As New Youth Ambassador

Qtopia Sydney has announced that Abbie Jane, founder of the Rainbow Shoelace Project, is their new inaugural Youth Ambassador.

15-year-old Abbie is a a powerful advocate and change-maker for the LGBTQIA+ community, who prioritises spotlighting the voices of LGBTQIA+ youth to shape a more inclusive and compassionate future.

‘Abbie’s journey began in 2022 in Broken Hill when, at just 12 years old, she founded the Rainbow Shoelace Project,’ reads a statement from Qtopia Sydney. ‘This initiative, which started with giving away rainbow beads to wear on shoelaces in support of the LGBTQIA+ community, has continued to grow. To date, over 300,000 packets of beads have been distributed across Australia, spreading a message of love, inclusion and equality.

‘Abbie’s advocacy has earned her widespread recognition, including the Young Achiever Award at the ACON Honour Awards, Regional Entrepreneur of the Year at the Teens in Business Awards and a “One to Watch” title at the NSW Women of the Year Awards. She has represented the Rainbow Shoelace Project at major events, including Sydney World Pride 2023 and the Pride in Practice conference in 2023 and 2024.’

Qtopia Sydney says Abbie’s new role of Youth Ambassador is a ‘pivotal role in the organisation’s mission to educate and empower young Australians’.

Because her enormously important and impressive work in Broken Hill, Qtopia Sydney have brought Abbie on board to look into how they can help and empower young LGBTQIA+ people living in regional and rural areas.

‘This vision will come to life in an exciting initiative set to roll out soon, bringing Qtopia Sydney’s message to schools and communities across the country’ reads Qtopia’s statement.

“Abbie’s passion and drive are inspirational, and it has inspired us to expedite our regional education programs,” said Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher.

“Her work with the Rainbow Shoelace Project and her unwavering advocacy for equality aligns perfectly with our mission.

“Together, we will amplify the voices of young people in the LGBTQIA+ community and foster a future of respect and inclusivity. This has become one of our top priorities, especially in regional areas.”

Qtopia ‘aligns with all the things I believe in’ says Abbie Jane

“Qtopia Sydney is so important to me because it aligns with all the things I believe in,” said Abbie Jane, who was the cover star of Star Observer‘s October 2024 issue.

“I look forward to working with Qtopia Sydney because they have elevated the Rainbow Shoelace Project by embedding it in their education program which is aligned with the curriculum,” said Abbie. “Qtopia Sydney has always supported the work I do with the Rainbow Shoelace Project and me as a person. I can’t wait to return the favour by supporting them as their Youth Ambassador,” Abbie told Star Observer.

“I am so excited to be the Youth Ambassador for Qtopia Sydney and work alongside their wonderful team. I truly believe in and endorse the work they do. Qtopia Sydney is a vital organisation to help show Australia’s LGBTQIA+ history and help people of all differences feel connected and supported.

“By having a Youth Ambassador, Qtopia Sydney is helping spread the voices of Queer youth and ensuring that young people’s opinions are shared and heard and I am honoured that I get to be that person.”