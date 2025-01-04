Same-Sex Couples Can Now Get Married In Liechtenstein

After voting to legalise same-sex marriage in May 2024, gay couples can now officially wed in the small European country of Liechtenstein in 2025.

The law came into effect on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1st) nine months after a near unanimous vote in the Liechtenstein parliament, making it the last of the countries with German as the primary language to bring in marriage equality; it’s been legal in Germany since 2017, Austria since 2019 and Switzerland since 2022.

The U.S. Embassy to Switzerland and Liechtenstein congratulated the country on fully introducing marriage equality, stating on Twitter/X that the milestone “is a testament to the dedication and advocacy of countless individuals who worked tirelessly for equality.”

Liechtenstein is the fourth-smallest country in Europe and is sandwiched between Austria and Switzerland, with a population of roughly 40,000 people. Though there were only 43 registered same-sex couples in Liechtenstein, rights such same-sex adoption have gradually come to the micro-nation.

LGBT rights in Europe

Liechtenstein joins 21 other European countries in allowing the legal performance of same-sex marriages, while 32 countries out of 37 in total recognise some kind of civil union for same-sex couples. Spain, Portugal and Malta shared the 1st place spot for most LGBTQI+ friendly country in the world in 2024’s Gay Travel Index, alongside Canada and New Zealand.

However, there’s still a long way to go before the rest of Europe joins Liechtenstein in legalising gay marriage.

Of particular note is Russia’s oppressive policy towards “LGBT ideology” that continues to actively persecute their citizens, such as a Russian man who recently died in jail after being accused of running a gay travel agency. Along with hundreds of imprisonments and book bannings, the future of LGBTQI+ rights in Russia looks bleak. Additionally, countries like the United Kingdom have slid down the rankings for most LGBTQI+ friendly countries in the world, owing heavily to transphobia within the country.