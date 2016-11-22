—

SOCCER superstar and three time Balloon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo had the perfect response to a homophobic slur thrown at him by an opponent during a game in Spain’s La Liga competition.

Ronaldo’s Real Madrid was playing against rivals Atletico Madrid in an intense derby match when in the second half Spanish national player Koke allegedly sledged the Portuguese star with a homophobic slur.

The two faced off in an intense confrontation which resulted in Ronaldo receiving a yellow card.

Spanish radio station Cadena Cope claims to have overheard Ronaldo telling his teammates in the change rooms after the game that Koke had called him a f*ggot to which he replied: “A f*ggot, yes. But a faggot with a lot of money, you bastard.”

The altercation did not seem to faze Ronaldo or Real Madrid who would go on to win the game 3-0.

Rumours have existed for years that Ronaldo, 31, might be gay. He has responded that he was at ease with his sexuality and the rumours were not a problem for him.

In 2010 he responded to questions about the same-sex marriage debate in Portugal by saying: “We must respect the choices of each other, because, after all, all citizens should have the same rights and responsibilities.”

Watch the altercation between Ronaldo and Koke below: