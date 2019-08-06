—

The Star Observer will once again publish separate Sydney and Melbourne print editions starting in September.

We are seeking freelance contributors and news reporters based in Melbourne and Sydney who are eager to cover local issues of concern to Australia’s two largest LGBTQI communities. We are also looking for writers from around Australia who wish to contribute to Australia’s oldest and largest queer media outlet.

Publishers Out Publications feel that by again producing local Melbourne and Sydney print editions, the Star Observer will better serve local advertisers wishing to target LGBTQI consumers in Australia’s largest queer urban centres while providing an improved platform for local community organisations and stakeholders to get their news out to readers.

At the same time, the Star Observer will continue to publish vital national news coverage from across the nation and around the globe on Australia’s most significant LGTTQI website: starobserver.com.au

Whether you are a journalism student looking to get your foot in the door as an intern to build your resume, a passionate member of the LGBTQI community with a gift for writing or an established journalist looking to further your career or contribute to your community, we are interested in hearing from you.

Please send your resume and samples of your writing to editor@starobserver.com.au

This is an exciting opportunity to become a part of LGBTQI Australia’s journal of record.