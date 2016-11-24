—

SYDNEY icon Carlotta declared there still isn’t enough acceptance in Australia when she appeared at a social justice forum in Darlinghurst last week to talk about the ongoing fight for LGBTI rights.

The former Les Girls performer appeared with seven other guests in a storytelling showcase at the Cell Block Theatre on Wednesday.

“But there’s still non acceptance out there,” she said.

“I try to get across to people in my shows when I do them that, if you have a gay son or daughter you’d be proud because they don’t wake up one morning and decide they’re going to be gay, they’re born that way. And as long as I can go on fighting, I will.

“Because I’m sick of people and friends that are committing suicide. I’m sick of people still being in the closet. As long as Carlotta’s alive, I’ll fight.”

The event was part of a larger project by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers to raise awareness of social justice issues. In total, 12 people from the community who have experienced social injustice will share their stories.

“Through these personal stories, we hope to demonstrate the importance of fighting not just for our own rights, but for the rights of all Australians,” said Jacob Varghese, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers’ head of Social Justice.

The stories will form a 12-part series of podcasts available on iTunes and mauriceblackburn.com.au from December 1.