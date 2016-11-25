—

Australia is currently reeling over the tragic news of 13-year-old Tyrone Unsworth, who took his own life earlier this week after receiving years of homophobic harrassment and bullying.

Young Australians can find support in many environments: at home, in the classroom, by wider society, in the media.

But for sexual and gender diverse youth, these environments are often public battlegrounds on which their rights and identities are less a matter of fact, and more a matter of debate.

Sexual and gender diverse youth around Australia are among the most vulnerable in our rainbow community, and it’s important to be aware of the many inclusive and incredible support services around the country fighting to keep them safe.

The Star Observer has put together a handy list of resources and support services for LGBTI Australians and their allies.

NATIONAL

MINUS18

Minus18 is Australia’s largest youth led organisation for LGBTI youth, and provide mental health support, online resources, youth mentoring, and social events.

www.minus18.org.au

SAFE SCHOOLS COALITION AUSTRALIA

The Safe Schools Coalition works to tackle homophobia and transphobia, and to create safer educational environments for same-sex attracted, intersex, and gender diverse students, staff, and families.

(03) 9604 6253

www.safeschoolscoalition.org.au

BEYONDBLUE

beyondblue provides information and support to help everyone in Australia acheive their best possible mental health, whatever their age and wherever they live.

(03) 9416 2889

www.beyondblue.org.au

PROJECT ROCKIT

PROJECT ROCKIT empowers young people to stand up and lead change in school, online, and beyond.

www.projectrockit.com.au

QUEENSLAND

DIVERSE VOICES

A non-profit organisation providing phone and online counselling to support the wellbeing of all diverse people in the community, including LGBTI people.

Queensland-wide

www.diversevoices.org.au

1800 184 527 (3 pm –midnight)

OPEN DOORS

A community advocacy and support group for young LBGTI people aged 12–24 in South East Queensland.

5 Greensquare Close, Fortitude Valley

www.opendoors.net.au

(07) 3257 7660

QUEENSLAND AIDS COUNCIL (QUAC)

A community health group delivering peer support and advocacy services for the LGBTI community and people living with HIV.

30 Helen St, Teneriffe

290 Draper St, Cairns

www.quac.org.au

(07) 3017 1777

QUEENSLAND POSITIVE PEOPLE (QPP)

A peer-based advocacy group for people living with HIV, providing peer support, information, and phone and online chat.

21 Manilla St, East Brisbane

Suite F1 The Conservatory Building, 12–14 Lake St, Cairns

www.qpp.net.au

1800 636 241

RESPECT INC

A peer-run support and advocacy group for sex workers of all genders and sexualities.

28 Mein St, Spring Hill

4 Bay St, Southport

118a Charters Towers Rd, Hermit Park

7/24 Florence St, Cairns

respectqld.org.au

(07) 3835 1111

NORTHERN TERRITORY

NORTHERN TERRITORY AIDS AND HEPATITIS COUNCIL (NTAHC)

A non-government organisation providing information and support for people living with HIV or hepatitis, including the LGBTI community, sex workers, and Indigenous people.

46 Woods St, Darwin

14 Railway Tce, Alice Spring

ntahc.org.au/programs/lgbt-services

(08) 8944 7777

RAINBOW TERRITORY

A community group that advocates for LGBTI rights and provides news and queer community events information on their website.

outnt.info

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

A GENDER CENTRE

A Gender Agenda works with the intersex and gender diverse community.

67 Ebden St Ainslie ACT 2602

www.genderrights.org.au

(02) 6162 1924

NEW SOUTH WALES

BLACKTOWN WOMEN’S AND GIRLS’ HEALTH CENTRE

Development of women’s health centres in NSW, the establishment of women’s health movement, the need for gender specific services and the Blacktown Women’s and Girls’ Health Centre Inc.

6 Prince Street, Blacktown NSW 2148

http://womensandgirls.org.au

(02) 9831 2070

THE OPEN DOOR

The Open Door is a congregation of Community of Christ where people from diverse faith backgrounds find love and acceptance, support and friendship, and equality for all who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer.

http://theopendoor.org.au

THE WAREHOUSE YOUTH HEALTH CENTRE

The Warehouse is a health service for young people aged 12 to 24 years; one of its services includes a group for sexually diverse young people which runs every second Tuesday from 5pm – 7pm.

13 Reserve St, Penrith NSW 2750 (opposite Centro Nepean)

(02) 4721 8330

QLIFE

Australia’s first nationally-oriented counselling and referral service for people of diverse sex, genders and sexualities. QLife provides nation-wide, early intervention, peer supported telephone and web based services to support Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people of all ages.

www.qlife.org.au

1800 184 527 at any time (freecall)

LESBIAN AND GAY ANTI-VIOLENCE PROJECT

Provides support for victims of homophobic violence and promotes gay and lesbian safety

9 Commonwealth Street, Surry HillsNSW

1800 063 060 (freecall)

02 9206 2066

TWENTY10

Twenty10 incorporating GLCS NSW aims to create and nurture such places for people of diverse genders, sexualities and sexes, their families and communities.

Level 1, 45 Chippen Street, Chippendale

www.twenty10.org.au

(02) 8594 9555

1800 65 2010 (freecall)

THE GENDER CENTRE

The Gender Centre provides information and support to trans* and gender diverse people in NSW.

www.gendercentre.org.au

Monday – Friday, 9am – midday and 1pm– 4.30pm

(02) 9569 2366

1800 069 115 (Regional NSW)

BIT BENT

Bit Bent is an informal group where LGTBIQ young people come together in a safe and supported space to meet new friends, have a bite to eat, talk about their experiences, and share information about local events and services relevant to them.

The Belconnen Bit Bent group is held every Monday from 6pm to 8pm.

Cnr of Chandler St and Swanson Crt, Belconnen.

(02) 6264 0200

INNER CITY LEGAL CENTRE

ICLC is a specialized LGTBIQ legal advice service.

50-52 Darlinghurst Rd, Kings Cross NSW 2011

www.iclc.org.au

(02) 9332 1966

VICTORIA

SAFE SCHOOLS COALITION VICTORIA

The Safe Schools Coalition in Victoria works to tackle homophobia and transphobia, and to create safer educational environments for same-sex attracted, intersex, and gender diverse students, staff, and families.

www.sscv.org.au

SWITCHBOARD

Switchboard provides free, confidential, and anonymous telephone counselling and information for sexual and gender diverse Victorians.

1800 184 527

www.switchboard.org.au

EQUINOX

The Equinox Gender Diverse Health Service offers a safe, inclusive space for trans and gender diverse people to access quality general practitioner services.

(03) 9416 2889

www.equinox.org.au

PROUD 2 PLAY

Proud 2 Play helps to connect LGBTI youth with sport who wish to participate at their school but feel uncomfortable or threatened being involved in such an environment.

www.proud2play.org.au

VICTORIAN AIDS COUNCIL

The Victorian AIDS Council (VAC) works to reduce HIV transmissions in Victoria and promote the health of gay men and people living with HIV. VAC provides services, support, and advocacy to gay men and all people living with HIV.

(03) 9865 6700

www.vac.org.au

TRANSGENDER VICTORIA

Transgender Victoria works with and for the trans and gender diverse community in Victoria to provide advice and education, and to raise awareness around trans issues in the broader community.

(03) 9020 4642

www.transgendervictoria.com

YGENDER

Ygender is a peer led support organisation for trans and gender diverse young people. It provides events, advocacy, and support.

www.ygender.org.au

ANTI-VIOLENCE PROJECT

Victoria’s Anti-Violence Project is the peak LGBTI organisation leading discussion on violence and its impacts within and against the community. Here you can report, discuss, and respond to acts of violence.

0407 664 442

www.antiviolence.info

FTM SHED

The Shed is a Melbourne-based support group for trans masculine people and their allies. They meet up to obtain mutual support and gain resilience through sharing personal experiences of trans life.

0435 634 984

www.transshedboys.com

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

GAY AND LESBIAN COMMUNITY SERVICES SA

Gay and Lesbian Community Services SA provides support, information, and resources to South Australia’s LGBTI community. It provides telephone peer support, referrals, and training.

(08) 7222 9152

www.glcssa.org.au

SHINE SA

SHine SA provides services that are safe and inclusive for everyone. So whether you access their clinical service, see a counsellor, engage in professional education, or contact their sexual health line, you will receive respectful and inclusive service.

1300 794 584

www.shinesa.org.au

BFRIEND

Bfriend offers mentoring, support, information, and referral for people coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, or intersex, and their families. The support provided includes matching people, facilitating groups with newly-identifying people, and workshops.

(08) 8202 5805

W: www.unitingcommunities.org/find-a-service/services/bfriend

SAMESH

South Australia Mobilisation and Empowerment for Sexual Health (SAMESH) provides a range of services to provide people with information, education, training, and advocacy around sexual health and HIV.

(08) 7099 5300

www.samesh.org.au/index.html

UNIDOS

UNIDOS is a free, confidential program for people that are same-sex attracted and/or questioning their sexuality.

(08) 8245 8100

www.rasa.org.au/unidos

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

FREEDOM CENTRE

Freedom Centre is run by young people for young people using a peer support model with the aim of preventing mental illness and promoting mental health in an informal, safe social space.

93 Brisbane St, Northbridge Perth WA 6000

www.freedom.org.au

(08) 9228 0354 (during session times) / (08) 9482 0000 (during business hours)

LIVING PROUD

Living Proud has been providing support, information and resources to the Western Australian gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans* and intersex community for almost 40 years including a peer counseling phone line, health and wellbeing initiatives and community capacity building.

City West Lotteries House, 2 Delhi Street West Perth WA 6005

www.livingproud.org.au

(08) 9486 9855

TASMANIA

WORKING IT OUT

Working It Out is a unique organisation in Australia providing a specialist service to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex people and their families across Tasmania.

Working It Out (South)

278 Argyle St, North Hobart 7000

(03) 6231 1200

Working It Out (North)

Room 40, L3 Holyman House, 52 Brisbane St, Launceston 7250

0438 346 122

www.workingitout.org.au

Switchboard

Anonymous, free telephone counselling, information and referrals for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and intersex communities of Victoria and Tasmania.

1800 184 527 / Phone (office): 03 9663 2474

http://www.switchboard.org.au