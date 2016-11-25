Australia is currently reeling over the tragic news of 13-year-old Tyrone Unsworth, who took his own life earlier this week after receiving years of homophobic harrassment and bullying.
Young Australians can find support in many environments: at home, in the classroom, by wider society, in the media.
But for sexual and gender diverse youth, these environments are often public battlegrounds on which their rights and identities are less a matter of fact, and more a matter of debate.
Sexual and gender diverse youth around Australia are among the most vulnerable in our rainbow community, and it’s important to be aware of the many inclusive and incredible support services around the country fighting to keep them safe.
The Star Observer has put together a handy list of resources and support services for LGBTI Australians and their allies.
NATIONAL
MINUS18
Minus18 is Australia’s largest youth led organisation for LGBTI youth, and provide mental health support, online resources, youth mentoring, and social events.
www.minus18.org.au
SAFE SCHOOLS COALITION AUSTRALIA
The Safe Schools Coalition works to tackle homophobia and transphobia, and to create safer educational environments for same-sex attracted, intersex, and gender diverse students, staff, and families.
(03) 9604 6253
www.safeschoolscoalition.org.au
BEYONDBLUE
beyondblue provides information and support to help everyone in Australia acheive their best possible mental health, whatever their age and wherever they live.
(03) 9416 2889
www.beyondblue.org.au
PROJECT ROCKIT
PROJECT ROCKIT empowers young people to stand up and lead change in school, online, and beyond.
www.projectrockit.com.au
QUEENSLAND
DIVERSE VOICES
A non-profit organisation providing phone and online counselling to support the wellbeing of all diverse people in the community, including LGBTI people.
Queensland-wide
www.diversevoices.org.au
1800 184 527 (3 pm –midnight)
OPEN DOORS
A community advocacy and support group for young LBGTI people aged 12–24 in South East Queensland.
5 Greensquare Close, Fortitude Valley
www.opendoors.net.au
(07) 3257 7660
QUEENSLAND AIDS COUNCIL (QUAC)
A community health group delivering peer support and advocacy services for the LGBTI community and people living with HIV.
30 Helen St, Teneriffe
290 Draper St, Cairns
www.quac.org.au
(07) 3017 1777
QUEENSLAND POSITIVE PEOPLE (QPP)
A peer-based advocacy group for people living with HIV, providing peer support, information, and phone and online chat.
21 Manilla St, East Brisbane
Suite F1 The Conservatory Building, 12–14 Lake St, Cairns
www.qpp.net.au
1800 636 241
RESPECT INC
A peer-run support and advocacy group for sex workers of all genders and sexualities.
28 Mein St, Spring Hill
4 Bay St, Southport
118a Charters Towers Rd, Hermit Park
7/24 Florence St, Cairns
respectqld.org.au
(07) 3835 1111
NORTHERN TERRITORY
NORTHERN TERRITORY AIDS AND HEPATITIS COUNCIL (NTAHC)
A non-government organisation providing information and support for people living with HIV or hepatitis, including the LGBTI community, sex workers, and Indigenous people.
46 Woods St, Darwin
14 Railway Tce, Alice Spring
ntahc.org.au/programs/lgbt-services
(08) 8944 7777
RAINBOW TERRITORY
A community group that advocates for LGBTI rights and provides news and queer community events information on their website.
outnt.info
AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY
A GENDER CENTRE
A Gender Agenda works with the intersex and gender diverse community.
67 Ebden St Ainslie ACT 2602
www.genderrights.org.au
(02) 6162 1924
NEW SOUTH WALES
BLACKTOWN WOMEN’S AND GIRLS’ HEALTH CENTRE
Development of women’s health centres in NSW, the establishment of women’s health movement, the need for gender specific services and the Blacktown Women’s and Girls’ Health Centre Inc.
6 Prince Street, Blacktown NSW 2148
http://womensandgirls.org.au
(02) 9831 2070
THE OPEN DOOR
The Open Door is a congregation of Community of Christ where people from diverse faith backgrounds find love and acceptance, support and friendship, and equality for all who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer.
http://theopendoor.org.au
THE WAREHOUSE YOUTH HEALTH CENTRE
The Warehouse is a health service for young people aged 12 to 24 years; one of its services includes a group for sexually diverse young people which runs every second Tuesday from 5pm – 7pm.
13 Reserve St, Penrith NSW 2750 (opposite Centro Nepean)
(02) 4721 8330
QLIFE
Australia’s first nationally-oriented counselling and referral service for people of diverse sex, genders and sexualities. QLife provides nation-wide, early intervention, peer supported telephone and web based services to support Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people of all ages.
www.qlife.org.au
1800 184 527 at any time (freecall)
LESBIAN AND GAY ANTI-VIOLENCE PROJECT
Provides support for victims of homophobic violence and promotes gay and lesbian safety
9 Commonwealth Street, Surry HillsNSW
1800 063 060 (freecall)
02 9206 2066
TWENTY10
Twenty10 incorporating GLCS NSW aims to create and nurture such places for people of diverse genders, sexualities and sexes, their families and communities.
Level 1, 45 Chippen Street, Chippendale
www.twenty10.org.au
(02) 8594 9555
1800 65 2010 (freecall)
THE GENDER CENTRE
The Gender Centre provides information and support to trans* and gender diverse people in NSW.
www.gendercentre.org.au
Monday – Friday, 9am – midday and 1pm– 4.30pm
(02) 9569 2366
1800 069 115 (Regional NSW)
BIT BENT
Bit Bent is an informal group where LGTBIQ young people come together in a safe and supported space to meet new friends, have a bite to eat, talk about their experiences, and share information about local events and services relevant to them.
The Belconnen Bit Bent group is held every Monday from 6pm to 8pm.
Cnr of Chandler St and Swanson Crt, Belconnen.
(02) 6264 0200
INNER CITY LEGAL CENTRE
ICLC is a specialized LGTBIQ legal advice service.
50-52 Darlinghurst Rd, Kings Cross NSW 2011
www.iclc.org.au
(02) 9332 1966
VICTORIA
SAFE SCHOOLS COALITION VICTORIA
The Safe Schools Coalition in Victoria works to tackle homophobia and transphobia, and to create safer educational environments for same-sex attracted, intersex, and gender diverse students, staff, and families.
www.sscv.org.au
SWITCHBOARD
Switchboard provides free, confidential, and anonymous telephone counselling and information for sexual and gender diverse Victorians.
1800 184 527
www.switchboard.org.au
EQUINOX
The Equinox Gender Diverse Health Service offers a safe, inclusive space for trans and gender diverse people to access quality general practitioner services.
(03) 9416 2889
www.equinox.org.au
PROUD 2 PLAY
Proud 2 Play helps to connect LGBTI youth with sport who wish to participate at their school but feel uncomfortable or threatened being involved in such an environment.
www.proud2play.org.au
VICTORIAN AIDS COUNCIL
The Victorian AIDS Council (VAC) works to reduce HIV transmissions in Victoria and promote the health of gay men and people living with HIV. VAC provides services, support, and advocacy to gay men and all people living with HIV.
(03) 9865 6700
www.vac.org.au
TRANSGENDER VICTORIA
Transgender Victoria works with and for the trans and gender diverse community in Victoria to provide advice and education, and to raise awareness around trans issues in the broader community.
(03) 9020 4642
www.transgendervictoria.com
YGENDER
Ygender is a peer led support organisation for trans and gender diverse young people. It provides events, advocacy, and support.
www.ygender.org.au
ANTI-VIOLENCE PROJECT
Victoria’s Anti-Violence Project is the peak LGBTI organisation leading discussion on violence and its impacts within and against the community. Here you can report, discuss, and respond to acts of violence.
0407 664 442
www.antiviolence.info
FTM SHED
The Shed is a Melbourne-based support group for trans masculine people and their allies. They meet up to obtain mutual support and gain resilience through sharing personal experiences of trans life.
0435 634 984
www.transshedboys.com
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
GAY AND LESBIAN COMMUNITY SERVICES SA
Gay and Lesbian Community Services SA provides support, information, and resources to South Australia’s LGBTI community. It provides telephone peer support, referrals, and training.
(08) 7222 9152
www.glcssa.org.au
SHINE SA
SHine SA provides services that are safe and inclusive for everyone. So whether you access their clinical service, see a counsellor, engage in professional education, or contact their sexual health line, you will receive respectful and inclusive service.
1300 794 584
www.shinesa.org.au
BFRIEND
Bfriend offers mentoring, support, information, and referral for people coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, or intersex, and their families. The support provided includes matching people, facilitating groups with newly-identifying people, and workshops.
(08) 8202 5805
W: www.unitingcommunities.org/find-a-service/services/bfriend
SAMESH
South Australia Mobilisation and Empowerment for Sexual Health (SAMESH) provides a range of services to provide people with information, education, training, and advocacy around sexual health and HIV.
(08) 7099 5300
www.samesh.org.au/index.html
UNIDOS
UNIDOS is a free, confidential program for people that are same-sex attracted and/or questioning their sexuality.
(08) 8245 8100
www.rasa.org.au/unidos
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
FREEDOM CENTRE
Freedom Centre is run by young people for young people using a peer support model with the aim of preventing mental illness and promoting mental health in an informal, safe social space.
93 Brisbane St, Northbridge Perth WA 6000
www.freedom.org.au
(08) 9228 0354 (during session times) / (08) 9482 0000 (during business hours)
LIVING PROUD
Living Proud has been providing support, information and resources to the Western Australian gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans* and intersex community for almost 40 years including a peer counseling phone line, health and wellbeing initiatives and community capacity building.
City West Lotteries House, 2 Delhi Street West Perth WA 6005
www.livingproud.org.au
(08) 9486 9855
TASMANIA
WORKING IT OUT
Working It Out is a unique organisation in Australia providing a specialist service to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex people and their families across Tasmania.
Working It Out (South)
278 Argyle St, North Hobart 7000
(03) 6231 1200
Working It Out (North)
Room 40, L3 Holyman House, 52 Brisbane St, Launceston 7250
0438 346 122
www.workingitout.org.au
Switchboard
Anonymous, free telephone counselling, information and referrals for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and intersex communities of Victoria and Tasmania.
1800 184 527 / Phone (office): 03 9663 2474
http://www.switchboard.org.au
