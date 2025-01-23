The First Trailer for New Aussie LGBTQIA+ Drama ‘Invisible Boys’ Has Arrived

Entertainment Movies & TV News
Michael James
January 23, 2025
The First Trailer for New Aussie LGBTQIA+ Drama ‘Invisible Boys’ Has Arrived
Image: Image: Stan Australia

Stan Australia have released the first trailer for the highly anticipated LGBTQIA+ Australian series Invisible Boys.

The incredibly powerful trailer for the new series has dropped along with a release date for the series.

Invisible Boys to be released this February

Since Western Australian author Holden Sheppard first released his debut novel Invisible Boys in 2019 he has continued to receive accolades for this powerful LGBTQIA+ story.

Set in his home town of Geraldton, Western Australia, the story follows the lives of four young gay men each on their own path to discover their sexuality, paths that eventually cross.

Invisible Boys BUGGED_IB_Ep9_JosephZada_Charlie_JoeKlocek_Matt3
Joseph Zada (Charlie) & Joe Klocek (Matt)

Invisible Boys is an emotional tale of individuality and belonging. Written for screen by a team of queer writers, the series is raw and authentic, depicting facets of gay sexuality often overlooked” says Stan.

“Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, the series explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man.”

“As they form a tight-knit friendship, the boys find solace and support in one another, exploring their desires and identities in a world that often renders them invisible.”

The story which follows the lives of Charlie, Zeke, Hammer and Matt went on to won Sheppard the 2019 WA Premier’s Prize for an Emerging Writer, the Kathleen Mitchell Award and the Ray Koppe Residency Award.

Invisible Boys AydanCalafiore_Zeke_JoannaTu_Nat
Aydan Calafiore (Zeke) & Joanna Tu (Nat)

In 2023 he announced that Stan Australia would be bringing his story to life on screen, even filming it back in his home town of Geraldton.

Now the wait is over with the official trailer for the show released today.

“Absolutely stoked to share the trailer of the brand new Stan Original Series of INVISIBLE BOYS today!” he shared on social media.

“So pumped to tell you this series absolutely does justice to my book, and these phenomenally talented actors all knock it out of the park with superb performances, every single one, all bringing my characters to life in a way I could have only ever dreamed of!”

“Gero looks incredible on screen, too. INVISIBLE BOYS will premiere on Stan on 13 February, all ten episodes at once, only on Stan. LET’S GOOOOOO!!!!”

The television adaptation features some amazing emerging Australian talent including Joseph Zada (East of Eden), Aydan Calafiore (The Voice 2018), Zach Blampied (New Gold Mountain) and Joe Klocek this stellar cast are also joined by iconic Australian actress Pia Miranda.

Invisible Boys BUGGED_IB_Ep3_ZachBlampied_Hammer2
Zach Blampied (Hammer)

All ten episodes of Invisible Boys will be released on Stan Australia on February 13.

Watch the official trailer here.

 

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Invasion Day 2025: All The Marches, Protests & Events Happening Across The Country
January 23, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Invasion Day 2025: All The Marches, Protests & Events Happening Across The Country
Community News National News News
Trump Deletes Govt HIV Resources & Fires Diversity Govt Staff
January 23, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Trump Deletes Govt HIV Resources & Fires Diversity Govt Staff
International News
Victoria Police Withdraw From Midsumma Pride March
January 22, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Victoria Police Withdraw From Midsumma Pride March
News Victorian News
2024 Sydney Theatre Awards Announced & ‘Rocky Horror’ Director Honoured
January 22, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

2024 Sydney Theatre Awards Announced & ‘Rocky Horror’ Director Honoured
Entertainment New South Wales News News Stage
Shock Horror: Coalition MPs Are Backing Trump’s Anti-Trans Policies
January 22, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Shock Horror: Coalition MPs Are Backing Trump’s Anti-Trans Policies
National News
Lesbian Group Loses Appeal To Exclude Trans And Bisexual Women
January 22, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Lesbian Group Loses Appeal To Exclude Trans And Bisexual Women
News