A still from The Third, Dekkoo's steamy new series.

Gay entertainment streaming service Dekkoo has just released the trailer for its controversial new series, The Third.

The US series follows a lonely 29-year old man named Jason, played by Sean McBride, who enters into a relationship with an older couple: Carl (played by Australian actor, Corey Page) and David (Ryland Shelton).

Desperate to save their troubled marriage, Carl and David bring Jason into their relationship in hopes of rekindling their former romance. However, as the three become closer in their new triad relationship, past secrets and resentments soon bubble to the surface.

Set for streaming release on 24 October, The Third examines the nitty-gritty of sex in long-term relationships, the complicated dynamics of gay sex and the intrinsic need for gay men to have gay role models.

“Sharing the person that you love, and sharing what you have with someone else, it’s a lot harder than I thought it would be,” says Ryland Shelton’s character, David, during the trailer.

44-year-old Australian actor Corey Page, one of the three leads, was born in Broken Hill, NSW, and is known for his leading role in the Australian series, Heartbreak High.

A former drama student at Flinders University in Adelaide, Page has also appeared in US television series The City, Australian programs Home and Away and McLeod’s Daughters, and co-starred in the MGM/Paramount film Dead Man on Campus.

Dekkoo, the streaming service launching The Third, was founded in October 2015 and is a streaming service that specifically generates entertainment content for gay men.

Dekkoo’s founder Derek Curl, a “self-described Atlanta redneck from a well-to-do family”, self-funded his company’s launch. Alongside other queer streaming services, such as Revry, it delivers targeted entertainment content to a community whose mainstream representation has traditionally been overlooked.

The trailer for The Third is now available on ad-free video streaming platform, Vimeo.