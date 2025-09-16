Universal Hotels Director Charged Over Alleged Break In And Robbery

The director of Universal Hotels, the group owning several of Sydney’s most popular pubs and gay venues, has been charged after he and two other men allegedly broke into a woman’s home, and stole car keys and vehicle registration papers.

As per reporting from the Sydney Morning Herald, Steven Kospetas, director at one of the city’s most prominent hospitality group, Universal Hotels, was allegedly one of a trio of men arrested in May and and charged over the October break in.

Police are alleging that Kospetas, alongside 27-year-old Tahi Davis and 36-year-old Fotios Kates broke into the woman’s Ryde apartment on October 2. It is believed Kospetas was helping a friend reacquire the vehicle in the midst of an ‘ownership dispute’.

The 32-year-old was charged with aggravated break and enter in company, and stealing property worth less than $60,000. He was granted police bail that same day.

It’s understood that his bail conditions were varied last month to allow Kospetas to travel overseas to his home country of Greece. He’s set to return to Sydney this week, and will have to report to police three times a week.

Kospetas has pleaded not guilty to his charges and will return to court in October.

Universal Hotels’ “strong connection with LGBTQIA+ community”

Founded by the Kospetas family in 1998, Universal Hotels currently owns 15 venues across Sydney, with its multimillion-dollar portfolio including the Imperial Hotel in Erskineville, Oxford Street’s Oxford Hotel and Universal, and most recently, the Lord Roberts Hotel in Surry Hills.

The group acquired Universal, known then as The Midnight Shift, in 2018, as well as the Oxford Hotel, Kinselas Hotel, and the Brighton Hotel the year before, although the latter two venues are no longer owned by the Kospetas.

They went on to purchase the Imperial Hotel in 2023 for a reported $20 million, with CEO and Kospetas’ brother, Harris, saying at the time that the organisation had a “strong connection with the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Kospetas has been a director of Universal Hotels since 2011 following his graduation from Cranbrook School, with his LinkedIn profile listing him as the manager of acquisitions and sales.

Universal Hotels were contacted for comment but had no issued one by time of publishing.

NSW Police were also contacted, but are to comment to comment on matters currently before the court.