World Of Wonder Announces New Drag Race Mexico Latina Royale

World Of Wonder have released their latest slate of Drag Race announcements including a new spin off, Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale.

The news comes hot off the crowning of the winner of Drag Race Phillippines: Slaysian Royale.

It also comes with some news of renewal for other international seasons.

Drag Race Mexico to host Latin Royale

When Drag Race Philippines launched Slaysian Royale it was the unexpected hit of the year.

The new season was the most watched premiere for Wow Presents Plus and drew in even more viewers than Drag Race Philippines as viewers from around the world tuned in to watch their countries queens compete.

Slaysian Royale saw asian queens from Drag Race franchises around the world descend on the set of Drag Race Philippines and battle it out for the crown, in true asian excellence style.

After beating out eleven other competitors Drag Race Philippines season one queen Brigiding took home the crown and plenty of new fans.

Now Drag Race Mexico is following suit after the conclusion of their second season which saw Drag Race darling Valentina step down as host, replaced by Queen Of The Universe winner Taiga Brava.

Latina Royale will see Latina queens from across the international franchises all battle it out on the Mexico stage for their next chance at the crown.

“World of Wonder is proud to continue spotlighting the many cultures which shape global drag, and celebrate Latin artistry with Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale,” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

While there is no official host yet announced for the season it does leave the door wide open for some big names from Drag Race to make another appearance.

World Of Wonder have also announced a series of Drag Race Mexico Rewind which will feature highlights of previous seasons of the franchise, they have also confirmed a fourth season of Drag Race Philippines which is still continuing following the death of judge Jiggly Caliente earlier this year.

Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale is expected to air in 2026, as well the newest season of Drag Race Down Under Vs The World.