Yours And Owls Becomes First NSW Festival To Introduce Pill Testing

The New South Wales government announced on Wednesday that Yours and Owls Festival will be the first to participate in the state’s new pill testing trial.

The pill testing service will be staffed by peer workers, health workers and analysts who will clearly communicate the limitations of drug checking to festival goers.

The service, which is free and anonymous, allows festival goers to bring a small sample of substances they intend to consume to be analysed by qualified health staff to test for purity, potency and adulterants.

“We enthusiastically welcome this move by the NSW Government. Pill testing is something we have been fighting for, for some time now,” said festival co-founder Ben Tillman.

“While Yours and Owls maintains a zero-tolerance policy to illegal drugs, we are realists and see the abstinence-only approach as unhelpful. Pill Testing is not a panacea. However, it is a proven harm minimisation strategy that has been successfully implemented in many countries overseas for the past twenty or so years.”

The Minns government announced last year that the state would introduce a pill testing trial, with Health Minister Ryan Park saying the move was influenced by the NSW Drug Summit.

The trial will go for 12 months and will cost a little over $1 million to roll out the service in festival grounds.

Pill testing widely welcomed

The trials won’t have any impact on police efforts in targeting drug suppliers, and pill testing won’t be available to those seeking to supply drugs to others.

“Let me be clear,” said Park. “No level of illicit drug use is safe and pill testing services do not provide a guarantee of safety. There will always be risks involved when consuming these substances.

“However, this trial has been designed to provide people with the necessary information to make more informed decisions about drug use, with the goal of reducing drug-related harm and saving lives.”

Although the move was widely welcomed across the community, Greens drug harm reduction spokesperson Cate Faehrmann said the testing was introduced too late.

“With festivals like Lost Paradise, Field Day, and Spaced Out in Byron Bay taking place in late December and early January, along with New Years Eve and the holidays, most of the larger summer festivals will have concluded by early February,” she said when the testing was announced.

“The Health Minister has received proposals by experienced pill testing services who are ready to set up with qualified health professionals within days. They’re operating in other states so it’s not that hard to get their services in NSW at the time when they’re needed the most.”

The Greens are also calling for the end of strip searches and drug detection dogs, citing recommendations from the Coronial Inquest into Drug Deaths at Music Festivals.