BATHURST, a country town about 200km north-west of Sydney, is about to get a whole lot more fabulous.
For the first time ever the exclusive the Oxford Hotel’s Club Medusa – the hottest nightclub in the Central West of NSW – will host Venom – Pride Night, a massive party celebrating all that is LGBTI.
Lyons wanted to show his support for the local LGBTI community and decided to throw a camp party in their honour.
DJ Clueless aka Tori will be hitting the decks to get the crowds dancing, while Sydney’s famous Prada’s Priscillas will put on a dazzling show for the audience.
Prada’s Priscillas is one of the most in-demand shows events across Australia and takes audiences on a historical journey from when drag began in the 60s with Les Girls, to Priscilla, Queen of the Desert through to a celebration of modern pop icons.
Club Medusa is one of the hottest venues in Bathurst with a capacity of over 500 it has a full colour 3D laser show, a signature sunken dance pit and is home to Bathurst’s only VIP area.
Venom – Pride Night debuts Friday, December 9 and there are plenty of accommodation options for people looking for a weekend getaway from Sydney.
- Time – Door opens at 9pm
- Location: The Oxford Hotel, 170 William St, Bathurst
- Cost: $5 – 9pm to 10pm, $10 – 10pm to 11:30pm, $15 – 11:30pm onwards
