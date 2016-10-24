—

Don’t miss out on your chance to make huge savings at an exclusive Domayne@Home event in the Sydney suburb of Alexandria tomorrow.

For one night only, you can take advantage of exclusive storewide discounts on a wide range of furniture, computers, televisions and home accessories

You will also have the chance to win 50 per cent off your purchase by simply filling out an entry form on the night to enter a draw.

Special guests at the event will include Gourmet Traveler’s Anthea Loucas and Luke Ashton, Xanthe Roberts from Women’s Weekly, as well as Belle’s styling gurus Tanya Buchanan, Steve Cordony and Lisa Green.

The company is also donating $4,000 to the Twenty10 HouseProud project, which Domayne’s events and promotions manager Murray Graham described as a great cause.

“Because of the style of what we do in our business, it means a lot of our customers are gay and we’re conscious of that, so we’ve been big supporters to the LGBTI community,” he said.

“We feel it’s good to give back. This is our first foray with Twenty10, we’ve done smaller donations to different charities in the LGBTI community before.

“The work Twenty 10 was explained to us, and good to link to us and what we do. We can grow with it and we intend to keep supporting it.”

Domayn@Home’s exclusive event will be held in the Alexandria Harvey Norman store at 84 O’Riordan St from 6pm to 9.30pm on Tuesday. Canapes and drinks will be served.

For more details, call 02 8339 7000 between business hours. You can RSVP to the event on the website here.