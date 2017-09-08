—

XPLCIT Assistance is not only an online store offering fun and sexy Adult Toys, but also giving you access to a large range of Fetish wear & BDSM gear. You can also view the range by booking an appointment with the owner Shawn.

Boss Shawn launched the brand November 2016, than with Mardi Gras 2017, opened a pop-up shop, later moving into his own store, and now offering a huge range of gear online and an appointment based booking service.

Items available range from fetish wear and restraints to quality toys of all kinds.

In spite of some challenges along the way, including having the store broken into in the early days, XPLCIT Assistance has gone from strength to strength, and Shawn has one of the most fun jobs imaginable running the store.

“Despite the downfalls and the hurdles I have faced, I have never given up,” Shawn said.

“I have always somehow powered through even at the worst of times. I can happily say that each week my business just keeps growing and growing, and I am grateful for the encouragement from my friends and family throughout my journey so far.”

Shawn has just returned from a trip to the Netherlands to which took XPLCIT Assistance to Amsterdam Pride, Paris and Dubai.

Next event is OzKink Fest in Melbourne where XPLCIT Assistance is a major sponsor and will be showcasing the newest range available on the runway.

Check out the huge range of quality sex and fetish gear online, and keep up with Xplcit Assistance on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.