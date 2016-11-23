OUR readers have an unprecedented opportunity to hear directly from some of Australia’s leading designers and architects about Sydney’s hottest new property development.
At an exclusive event hosted in conjunction with Star Observer,the brains behind 88OnRegent – an exciting new apartment space being built in Redfern – will give us the scoop on their inspirations for the project.
Located around the corner from Redfern station, the apartments are a gateway to all that Sydney has to offer.
Designed by industry leaders, SJB architects with interiors designed by Coco Republic, 88onRegent aims to be trendy but timeless.
“Adam is a well recognised architect, he’s a leader in that area and he’s also a fabulous gay man,” said Luke Berry, director sales and marketing at property development company, Thirdi Group.
“When you think about building and design, to have a mind like his involved make it stand out already.
“This event is going to be Coco Republic, doing an exclusive review of the product and talking about how it was designed to maximize urban living.
“People will be getting into the mind of the designers and how they maximised the space to deliver a home for the ages.”
