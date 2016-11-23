—

OUR readers have an unprecedented opportunity to hear directly from some of Australia’s leading designers and architects about Sydney’s hottest new property development.

At an exclusive event hosted in conjunction with Star Observer,the brains behind 88OnRegent – an exciting new apartment space being built in Redfern – will give us the scoop on their inspirations for the project.

The 18-storey building features 72 apartments and its unique design, which seamlessly combines outdoor and indoor living areas, will make 88onRegent one of the most sought after residences in Redfern.

Located around the corner from Redfern station, the apartments are a gateway to all that Sydney has to offer.

Designed by industry leaders, SJB architects with interiors designed by Coco Republic, 88onRegent aims to be trendy but timeless.

Over a glass of complimentary champagne and canapes, the night will offer an exclusive insight into how 88OnRegent is set to rejuvinate Redfern through the eyes of two Australia’s leading designers – head designer of Coco republic interior design Diana Ribevski, and Adam Haddow of SJB Architects.

Not only is this a great opportunity to hear from some of the biggest names in the industry, but a one-off chance to hear the story behind the new project.