VOLUNTEERS in Sydney are being recruited to help try out a new HIV Self Test and will be paid for their efforts.

Sydney-based volunteers are needed to help with the product testing from December 20-21 and the evaluation is an essential part of the company’s product launch to ensure that accurate, safe and discrete in-home HIV self testing which can be made available to everybody, so it’s important to get help and support.

Participants will be paid $75 and will be required to give a tiny blood sample via a finger prick with the whole volunteer process taking about 30 minutes because they will be required to complete some paperwork before taking the test and finally complete a short questionnaire.

Volunteers should know this is a user evaluation so they will not get a HIV diagnosis.

This is an innovative product that the company aims to bring to the Australian market soon and as with all medical devices, they need to ensure they are designing the product in a way that our customers can easily use and get an accurate result. This evaluation will help get them there.

To sign up and register for the event, please click here.