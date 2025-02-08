Offbeat Queer Party

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 8, 2025
Image: Supplied by Red Rattler

Start the Mardi Gras pre-game at the hottest Inner West queer indie/EDM party, Offbeat Queer Party. This celebration of pride embraces all bodies, genders, and sexualities in a bumping, inclusive space.

Trip down the rabbit hole, dance under the hypnotic lights and sway to deep house beats by top queer DJs like Annabelle Gaspar, Nick Spurway, Frakktalz and more.

It’s a sweaty, unforgettable time as we leave the binary behind!

Offbeat Queer Party

February 7, 9pm – 2am
The Red Rattler, Marrickville

To find out more, click here 

