Win 1 of 20 double passes to see God’s Own Country

Stunning new queer film God’s Own Country will be released in Australian cinemas on August 31 and Star Observer is thrilled to have 20 double passes to give away thanks to Rialto Distribution.

Writer-director Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country is one of the most acclaimed films of 2017 having blown audiences away at both the Sydney Film Festival and Melbourne International Film Festival.

The film follows Johnny Saxby, who works long hours in brutal isolation on his family’s remote farm in the north of England.

He numbs the daily frustration of his lonely existence with nightly binge-drinking at the local pub and casual sex.

When a handsome Romanian migrant worker arrives to take up temporary work on the family farm, Johnny suddenly finds himself having to deal with emotions he has never felt before.

An intense relationship forms between the two which could change Johnny’s life forever.

God’s Own Country releases on August 31, with sneak preview screenings in select cinemas from August 25-27.

