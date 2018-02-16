—

If you missed out on tickets to the Mardi Gras Party, Star Observer has you covered.

Five lucky readers will receive a coveted double pass to this year’s post-parade celebration.

With Cher in the house, it promises to be one of the biggest, gayest nights out you’ll ever have.

The music legend is heading down under for this very special performance.

There’s already a massive DJ line-up, with more entertainment still to be announced.

To enter, simply sign up to our new Gay Scene Guide newsletter and then tell us, in 25 words or less, which Cher song is your favourite and why.

Don’t forget to share this competition with your friends – remember, we’re giving away double passes so if you miss out they might take you along with them!

More information about the Mardi Gras Party is available at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras website.

Win 1 of 5 double passes to the Mardi Gras Party

