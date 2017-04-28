—

TO celebrate iconic songstress Shirley Bassey’s 80th birthday, Australian performer Trevor Ashley will return to Melbourne with his acclaimed two-act show for one gala evening.

Following his recent sold-out Sydney Opera House performance, the three-time Helpmann Award nominee will perform dozens of Shirley’s classic hits accompanied by John Foreman conducting a 24-piece orchestra.

Ashley said Shirley has always been one of his most popular characters onstage.

“So I thought I’d do a big gala evening where I can belt my face off for two and a half hours,” he said.

“She was the original drag queen, she was so over-the-top and larger than life.

“The gay community has always identified with this huge woman and the drama she brought – it’s fabulous.”

As part of the show Ashley will tell Shirley’s rags to riches story like it’s never been told before, along with belting favourites such as Big Spender, Goldfinger, and Diamonds are Forever.

Audiences will follow Shirley’s life complete with feathers, flash, and frequent diva tantrums.

Ashley says he has too many favourite Shirley songs to pick a standout but he loves Never, Never, Never.

“The show is funny, and dramatic, and over-the-top,” he said.

“I do about 23 songs and they’re all fully orchestrated with a fabulous orchestra.

“It’s funny and heartbreaking and it has a bit of everything.”

Trevor Ashley’s show Diamonds are for Trevor will be at the Arts Centre in Melbourne on Thursday 18 May.

