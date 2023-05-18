Actor Outed To Parents After Kissing Man In Janelle Monáe’s New Music Video

A man has been outed to his parents after acting in the music video for Grammy-nominated singer and actor Janelle Monáe’s new single, Lipstick Lover.

During the video, there is a brief scene of two men making out. One of those men is Emmanuel, 24.

‘About To Be A Long Road Ahead’

In a post to Twitter, Emmanuel, wrote, “My parents (who I’m not even out to yet) just saw my lil cameo in Janelle Monae’s video where I’m kissing a boy. Y’all…pray for me. It’s about to be a long road ahead 😮‍💨😩”



He said his parents found out about his kiss cameo “through an anonymous tip.”

In a subsequent post, Emmanuel posted the particular scene and wrote, “In case y’all were wondering what the scene gave.”

When it came to his parents’ reaction, he tweeted, “My parents are NOT having it lmao but I’m kinda gagging at all the love and support I’ve been getting. Appreciate yall so much.”

In an interview with Queerty, he said, “Parents said a lot. Called me selfish for the most part. I haven’t talked to them about it fully. I’m still panicking.”

However, he has no regrets.

“Being involved in that video was everything. Working with Janelle was EVERYTHING. I felt so free on set. The vibes were amazing,” he said.

Monáe: I’m here for you

Monáe was one of the people that responded to his tweet.

“I love you. I’m here for you. Always,” they said.

In April 2022, Monáe came out as non-binary during an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk.

During a conversation with hosts Jaida Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris, Monáe said, “I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy.

“I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ And if I am from God, I am everything. I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am. Beyond the binary.”

Monáe released the new single last week.