American Drag Race Star Yvie Oddly Gets Married

Arts & Entertainment
Douglas Magaletti
July 26, 2023
Image: Yvie Oddly Instagram

American Drag Performer, and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11, Yvie Oddly, has gotten married.

‘Married To Some Guy I Met On Grindr’

In a post to Instagram on July 25, featuring a video of them both saying “I do”, Yvie, 30, wrote, “Last week I got married to some guy I met on Grindr…Now, I have A LOT of strong opinions about the institution of marriage but you can hear all about those on my Strange Love tour…

“For now I’ll just say that I love @dougyills and I’m so happy to be his hersband.”

Yvie’s husband Doug Illsley, in a subsequent comment, added, “Love u 4ever, even when you make us almost late to our own courthouse wedding.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvie Oddly (@oddlyyvie)

Drag Stars Share Congratulation

Many Drag Race stars left messages of congratulation in the comments. 

“Queen of All Queens” Jinkx Monsoon commented with a string of red heart and applause emojis.

Ra’Jah O’Hara, of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6, wrote, “Wow congrats sissy!”

Season one Miss Congeniality winner Nina Flowers said, “When you know you know, doesn’t matter where you met him. Super happy for you both. Congratulations.”

Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wrote, “CONGRATS!!!!!”

“Congrats Yvie!!!,” wrote Shea Coulee, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5.

Rosé from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 commented, “YVIIIIEEEEE!!!!! omg angel I’m so happy for y’all love love love.” 

Yvie competed in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7. Yvie’s Strange Love tour is about to start on November 1 in the United States.

