Beloved Queer Game ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Celebrates Birthday With Hilarious Stats

The critically acclaimed and unashamedly queer fantasy RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 celebrated its one-year anniversary this week, and developer Larian Studios are partaking in the excitement by sharing loads of hilarious community data with fans. Some spoilers ahead.

“It’s been a year since Baldur’s Gate 3 was released, and you know what we’ve realised?” asked the game’s official Twitter/X account. “Over a quarter of you can’t be trusted to not pick a fight with a djinni, and a surprising amount of you enjoy bear sex and tentacles. Who’d have thought?”

Of most interest to fans of the games were the romance stats, which Larian shared with delight. The 15 million-person playerbase has collectively administered over 75 million kisses to their digital companions, with God’s favourite princess Shadowheart (winner of Best LGBTQ+ Character at the Gayming Awards) firmly in the lead at 27 million kisses. It seems she’s the most popular character to romance by far, with 48.8% of players experiencing her final romance scene.

Larian also shared some more… interesting romance stats. Turns out 658,000 players had sex with the druid Halsin, and almost 200,000 of those people chose to do so in his much-advertised bear form. Meanwhile, 1.1 million players chose to get down and dirty with the mind flayer known as the Emperor; 63% of those players chose a human form for the encounter, while 37% took him in his true form, tentacles and all…

Other interesting statistics include the fact that 1.9 million players were turned into cheese wheels after a spat with a djinni, over 160 million pats have been given to the game’s animal companions, and Paladin is the most popular class for new players. Larian also revealed that only 34 players have achieved one of the game’s many endings.

Baldur’s Gate 3 developers and cast share thanks

Alongside these stats, many of the creatives who helped bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to life also reflected on the whirlwind year since the game’s release.

In a YouTube video thanking the community, Larian Founder and CEO Swen Vincke thanked everyone for making the game the phenomenon it is: “You guys have overwhelmed us with fan creations, from videos, to music, to cosplay, to poetry, to gifts you’ve sent to our studio. It’s been very rewarding, but also very inspiring.”

Shadowheart actress Jennifer English took to Instagram to celebrate the “best year of her life” since the release of Baldur’s Gate 3. “Thank you to everyone in this magical community who has made this year so incredible.

“You’re the best, most wholesome, beautiful, intelligent people and I adore you. And thank you to everyone who made the game, it’s changed my life and I’ll always be so grateful.”

Neil Newbon, Game Award-winning actor of the half-elf vampire Astarion also shared his sincere appreciation: “Here’s to a hell of a year – to have been a part of this amazing experience will stay with me for life and I’ll always be grateful for this gift of a role.”

Non-binary actor Samantha Béart, who plays the hot-hearted Karlach, expressed their appreciation, too: “What a gift of a role. What a journey!”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PS5, Xbox and PC through Steam.