In very exciting news for people who know how to read and also watch television, A24 has optioned the TV rights to UK author Alexis Hall’s queer romcom novel Boyfriend Material.

Published in 2022, Boyfriend Material is an incredibly funny gay romcom that has echoes of classic British romantic comedy films like Notting Hill and Bridget Jone’s Diary. It follows the enemies-to-lovers story of the messy and neurotic Luc O’Donnelly with the uptight and repressed barrister Oliver Blackwood.

It is the first in the London’s Calling series, with Husband Material following in 2022, and Father Material completing the trilogy this June. Sorry for the title based spoilers.

Alexis Hall is an English author of urban fantasy, science fiction, and LGBTQ romance. Their novels include Boyfriend Material, The Affair of the Mysterious Letter, and many others. In 2024, their kink love story novel For Real was included on Oprah Daily’s list of the 25 Greatest Romance Novels of All Time.

Taking to Instagram, Alexis Hall revealed the announcement, saying “I have a little bit of news that I’ve been dying to share with you all. I hope you’ll find it as exciting as I do – this is absolutely thrilling in ways where it feels scary to want something so much.”

However they also caution that “books are optioned all the time” and that only a small percentage actually making it to the big and small screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Hall (@quicunquevult)



“But what this news means on a practical level is that we’re only at the very, very beginning of an exceptionally long and uncertain process. So while I don’t know whether this will become a reality, what I do know is that Luc & Oliver are in the best and safest hands with the team at A24.”

“For now, we wait. I think it’s only right and proper that we pass the time with some pterodactyl screeching and daydreaming.”