Cher, in a shocking revelation, said that a man had tried to kill her in the 1980s. And, it was two of her fans who rescued her from certain harm.

The “Goddess of Pop” and Grammy/Emmy/Oscar/Golden Globes winner, said that the incident dates back to 1982, when she was starring on Broadway in the play Come Back To The 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean. “I had a man try to kill me,” 74-year-old Cher said in an interview.

The Broadway play was Cher’s first leading role on the stage, from where she went on to land more award-winning acting roles, including an Academy Award for Moonstruck in 1988. The play ran for 52 shows at the Martin Beck Theatre from February 18 to April 4, 1982.

Cher told The Guardian’s G2 Magazine that she always got dropped off at the stage door. One evening a man approached her near the stage door.

“I thought he was going to shake my hand, and he grabbed my arm and put it behind my back. He started pushing me down the alleyway, and he said: ‘If you make a sound, I’ll kill you,’” Cher recalled.

Her rescue, before the man could inflict any harm, was equally dramatic..

“Two fans, who later became friends, saw something was wrong, and they started screaming and ran towards me, and he ran away,” Cher said.

With over 3.8 million followers on Twitter, Cher has actively used social media to interact with her fans, advocate for causes including animal rights and has been a strident critic of Trump. She recently travelled to Pakistan to help rescue an elephant and shift him to Cambodia.

🐘Kaavan's journey to freedom from captivity in Islamabad to Cambodia will be a 2021 @SmithsonianChan documentary ❤️ Help us build Kaavan's forever home 🏡 https://t.co/dzdl4Ew4gn 🙏🏻@ftwglobal #KaavansJourney pic.twitter.com/iTxdzfndNB — Cher (@cher) November 27, 2020

With regard to Trump, Cher was forthright in her opinions.

“I hate him… I hate to even call him a President because all he does is watch TV,” said Cher, who was a very vocal supporter of US President-elect Joe Biden – even recording a song ‘Happiness Is Just A thing Called Joe‘ for Biden’s campaign.

In the interview Cher alluded to a “toxic” culture, and said that the Trump years had pushed the US back by 20 years. She claimed in the interview that “all these conservative people don’t want black people voting, they don’t want Latino people voting. They don’t want trans people here. They want to go back to the 50s; antebellum days, if they could.”

Cher said she had expressed doubts about whether Trump would concede the elections as he was a very vindictive person who would block Biden at every turn.

“I said if Trump can’t be in the White House, he’s going to burn it down,” remarked Cher and expressed hope that he would soon be in prison when he gets out of the White House. “I’ll be dancing around,” she told the interviewer Simon Hattenstone.

She also admitted that initially she found it difficult when Chaz transitioned and had become much better over the years at using the correct pronouns when referring to him in public.