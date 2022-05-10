—

RuPaul’s Drag Race star, TV personality and singer Courtney Act has a special role at the annual Eurovision Song Contest this weekend. SBS Eurovision announced that Courtney will be Australia’s Eurovision Song Contest Spokesperson who will deliver scores on behalf of the country on Sunday.

The 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest returns this week in Turin, Italy. Out gay singer Sheldon Riley will represent Australia and perform his song ‘Not the Same‘ at the contest later this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

Australia In Semi Final 2

France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the host country – Italy, this year – have automatically qualified for the Grand Final on Sunday May 15. Australia’s Riley will have to compete for one of the 21 remaining spots in the final.

You won't want to miss any of the action from the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest! Check out our handy guide to when and where you can watch Eurovision, and how you can vote to support your favourite act. #SBSEurovisionhttps://t.co/hiFUzG5X1r — SBS Eurovision (@SBSEurovision) May 6, 2022

In the second semi final of the contest on Friday, May 13, Riley will go up against Finland’s The Rasmus, Swedish singer-songwriter Cornelia Jakobs and Polish singer Krystian Ochman.

For Australians looking to vote in the Eurovision Song Contest this year, remember that they can vote in the Semi Final featuring Riley on Friday. The live broadcast of the second semi final begins on Friday May 13 at 5 am (AEST). According to SBS, “voting prompts” will appear on screen during the live broadcast.

Australia’s 2022 Eurovision Jury has just been announced! On the jury is Dylan Lewis, Montaigne, Matt Okine, Bridget Hustwaite, and Milly Petriella. Plus, Australian icon Courtney Act will take on the legendary role of the Australia’s Eurovision Spokesperson.#SBSEurovision pic.twitter.com/EEHZ3ddGrH — SBS Eurovision (@SBSEurovision) May 9, 2022

The Australian national jury this year will comprise TV personality Dylan Lewis, Australia’ 2021 Eurovision representative Montaigne, comedian and actor Matt Okine, Triple J host Bridget Hustwaite, and Milly Petriella, Director of Member Relations and Partnerships at APRA AMCOS.

Sheldon Riley In Turin

Riley who reached Turin for the contest posted on social media that he is already in his rehearsals for Friday’s semi finals. “For me Eurovision is so much more than a contest, it was a dream that made me believe anything is possible,” Riley had posted before his win in March.

Riley told Star Observer that the way he dresses has no connection to the gender of the person he loves. “The gender of the person that I love has no effect on the way that I dress, the way that I sing, or the way that I perform…honestly, I don’t talk about it all that much because I guess I am just so obviously gay,” Riley said in the interview published in the May issue of Star Observer.

Riley also credit his success to his partner Zac. “I was a child before I met Zac. He’s very business savvy…He’s also the love of my life. I could not have done Eurovision without him…I’m very grateful for him everyday,” said Riley.