Danni Minogue’s ‘I Kissed a Boy’ Is Coming to Australia

After much anticipation, the BBC’s highly popular dating show I Kissed a Boy is coming to Australia.

In the steamy reality TV show, ten single men are paired up, and upon first meeting, have to kiss their partner, The show aired earlier this year, and is now coming to Ten Play. If that isn’t enough to get you excited, the show is hosted by queer icon Dannii Minogue.

Over the course of eight episodes, Dannii and the love-matching team of the show will help these boys find love. But it doesn’t have to be with the partner they were paired with. Contestants are allowed to flirt and fraternise with anyone in the Italian Villa where the show is set.

The Kiss

At the end of each episode, the pairs stand back-to-back and are asked to kiss their partner. If they both turn and kiss, they live to love another day. However, if one partner doesn’t turn around, the other half is eliminated.

The show is also set to confront some interesting questions about male queer identities, such as the shame many men feel being gay as well as the difficulties some have in conversations admitting to it.

Only likely adding to her status as a queer icon, Dannii Minogue hopes the show, which was the first of its kind in the UK, “kicks the door open” for similar dating shows, a space dominated by heteronormative depictions of love.

Fairy Godmother

On hosting the show, Dannii said it was “an honour to host this show and flex my muscles as fairy godmother/cupid in helping these gorgeous humans in their search for love”. To accompany her appearance as host, Dannii also performed the show’s theme song. She has also recently released her single We Could Be One as a charity song for the LQBTQI community.

Dannii also got her wish and convinced the BBC to create a lesbian version of the show, which entered production in June.

I Kissed a Boy will begin streaming via Ten Play on September 13, with the show’s promises of flirty looks, tough choices and constant twists sure to satisfy any queer reality junkie’s cravings for steamy drama.