Dannii Minogue to Host Spin-Off Lesbian Dating Show 'I Kissed a Girl'

Justin Cooper
Justin Cooper
June 7, 2023
Dannii Minogue to Host Spin-Off Lesbian Dating Show ‘I Kissed a Girl’
After the recent success of BBC Three’s ‘I Kissed a Boy,’ the network has announced the spin-off ‘I Kissed a Girl’ with Dannii Minogue set to continue hosting.

Following the praise and finale of the UK’s first gay dating show, ‘I Kissed a Boy,’ BBC Three intends to continue the same premise by providing a 10-part series documenting the romance and drama between 10 single women.

The network announced the new reality series on Monday, and it is set to ‘serve drama, smash stereotypes, and promise more twists and turns than ever.’

Playing Cupid

Minogue told BBC Three, about the significance of the series as potentially ‘kicking the door open’ for new queer-centric programs.

‘After showing that love truly is for everyone with ‘I Kissed a Boy,’ I am thrilled to have the chance to be Cupid again for girls in this second series,’ said Minogue.

Many fans expressed their excitement for the new series, with one Twitter user saying, ‘This program is getting more and more inclusive, and I love it.’

Another fan expressed their excitement for the series expansion by tweeting, ‘Bring all the sequels and variations!’

Production for the series is currently recruiting contestants, and further announcements for the series are yet to come.”

