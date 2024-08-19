‘Demure’ TikToker Now Able To Finance Her Gender-Affirming Care

Jools Lebron, the TikToker who has helped launch the word ‘demure’ back into the stratosphere, has shared that she’ll be able to finance the rest of her transition after the release of her viral video.

Lebron posted her original TikTok on August 6th, which began with the instantly iconic line: “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful.” The incredible elegance of her words has spread like wildfire, with over 46,000 TikToks using Lebron’s original audio now created.

With a post from Bob the Drag Queen, encouragement on a ‘demure’ version of the Apple dance from Charli xcx and even a White House post quoting the TikTok, Lebron’s original video has rapidly launched her and the word she so perfectly encapsulates into the stratosphere.

In a subsequent video, Lebron revealed that the TikTok going viral has changed her life. “One day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break. Now, I’m flying cross country to host events, and I’m gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition!”

Her emotional update about her life received a heap of support in the comments section, with practically every single one including demure into their support. “Hope your transition goes smoothly and very demure 💗✨” said one user, while another said: “You see how she keeps a steady career? Very polite, very demure✨✨✨”

With a thriving Cameo page and more TikToks using her sound popping up by the day, it won’t be surprising if we’re yet to see much more of Miss Demure!