‘Demure’ TikToker Now Able To Finance Her Gender-Affirming Care

Arts & Entertainment International
Josh Kerwick
August 19, 2024
‘Demure’ TikToker Now Able To Finance Her Gender-Affirming Care
Image: Source: @joolieanniemarie

Jools Lebron, the TikToker who has helped launch the word ‘demure’ back into the stratosphere, has shared that she’ll be able to finance the rest of her transition after the release of her viral video. 

Lebron posted her original TikTok on August 6th, which began with the instantly iconic line: “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful.” The incredible elegance of her words has spread like wildfire, with over 46,000 TikToks using Lebron’s original audio now created. 

@joolieannie #fyp #demure ♬ original sound – Jools Lebron

With a post from Bob the Drag Queen, encouragement on a ‘demure’ version of the Apple dance from Charli xcx and even a White House post quoting the TikTok, Lebron’s original video has rapidly launched her and the word she so perfectly encapsulates into the stratosphere.

In a subsequent video, Lebron revealed that the TikTok going viral has changed her life. “One day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break. Now, I’m flying cross country to host events, and I’m gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition!”

@joolieannie #fyp #demure ♬ original sound – Jools Lebron

Her emotional update about her life received a heap of support in the comments section, with practically every single one including demure into their support. “Hope your transition goes smoothly and very demure 💗✨” said one user, while another said: “You see how she keeps a steady career? Very polite, very demure✨✨✨”

With a thriving Cameo page and more TikToks using her sound popping up by the day, it won’t be surprising if we’re yet to see much more of Miss Demure!

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Melbourne Queer Games Festival Open For Submissions
August 19, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Melbourne Queer Games Festival Open For Submissions
Arts & Entertainment Gaming Victorian News
Schitt’s Creek Duo Dan And Eugene Levy To Host 2024 Emmy Awards
August 18, 2024 | Michael James

Schitt’s Creek Duo Dan And Eugene Levy To Host 2024 Emmy Awards
Arts & Entertainment International News
Kween Kong Costume Controversy On Global All Stars Debut
August 17, 2024 | Michael James

Kween Kong Costume Controversy On Global All Stars Debut
Arts & Entertainment International News
Victorian Government Opens Pride Events and Festivals Fund 2024
August 17, 2024 | Michael James

Victorian Government Opens Pride Events and Festivals Fund 2024
Arts & Entertainment News Victorian News
Queer Authors Top Prime Minister’s Literary Awards Nominations
August 17, 2024 | Michael James

Queer Authors Top Prime Minister’s Literary Awards Nominations
Arts & Entertainment New South Wales News News
Mpox Declared A Global Health Emergency By WHO
August 16, 2024 | Dr Antimony Deor

Mpox Declared A Global Health Emergency By WHO
International News