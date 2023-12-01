Disney Star Karan Brar Comes Out As Bisexual 

American actor and Disney star Karan Brar has come out as bisexual in an op-ed for Teen Vogue.

Brar, 24, is best known for playing Chirag Gupta in the Diary of A Wimpy Kid film series.

‘There Was Public Karan And Private Karan’

Talking about his decision to come out, Brar wrote, “There was public Karan and private Karan. Both were real, but trying to hold them in one body was proving to be too much.”

The year was 2019. At the time, he lived with fellow actors Cameron Boyce (Grown Ups, Descendants) and Sophie Reynolds (L.A.’s Finest).

He continued, “It all came to a head while I was drunkenly hunched over a toilet bowl, watching my tacos from lunch and several White Claws come back out. I decided that was the best time to come out to Cameron and Sophie.”

The moment the words came out of his mouth, Brar said that he regretted it. He even went as far as to offer to move out, writing that he told them, “If you guys want me to move out I can. Just give me two weeks to figure it ou–”.

They interrupted him mid-sentence.“They interrupted me by hugging me from behind,” he wrote. “Again, I told them I should move out. They told me I was being stupid….They said to shut the fuck up…They said my bisexuality changed nothing for them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Brar (@karanbrar)

‘They Weren’t Going Anywhere’

He went on to share, “This was the first time in years that I wasn’t hiding anything from them; instead, they were seeing the most authentic version of me. I finally gave up and accepted that they loved me as I am, as I’ve been, and as I’m going to be.

“This was a crisp picture of what unconditional love looked like: my two best friends sitting across from me on a discount couch, waiting to hear me describe my type so they could take on their new roles as matchmakers. They weren’t going anywhere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Brar (@karanbrar)

In 2019, Boyce tragically passed away from an epileptic seizure. He was 20 years old.

Besides starring in the Diary of A Wimpy Kid film series, Brar also appeared in other Disney channel productions, including Jessie, and its spinoff, Bunk’d.