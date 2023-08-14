Drag Race Down Under Was A Roller Coaster Ride, Says Ivanna Drink

We are almost at the halfway point of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Three and the competition is getting more fierce.

The Maxi challenge in episode three was an acting and improv challenge. The queens were separated into teams of two to act in The Fake Housewives of Down Under: The Slaycation Reunion Special.

This was followed by the runway category: Bad Girls Gone Bad.

(This article has spoilers for Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Episode Three)

Holding Out For A Hero

Rita Menu and Ivanna Drink struggled the most with the challenge, sending them both into elimination.

The pair lip-synced to Adam Lambert’s cover of ‘Holding Out For A Hero’, and in the end, Ivanna Drink was told to sashay away.

Speaking about the experience of making it into the competition, Ivanna, 26, talked with Star Observer about making it to the runway and what she learned from this experience.

A Roller Coaster

“Oh my gosh, it was a roller coaster…It was fabulous. Honestly, it was such a good experience. I really enjoyed my time on the show. And it’s such a great way to open so many doors and find new opportunities that you wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to.”

Asked if she has any regrets from her relatively short time but memorable time on the show, Ivanna responded confidently.

“I don’t live my life thinking about things that could have been different and could have changed.”

She continued, “I like to learn from things. I wouldn’t be where I am today if I had constantly regretted the things that I had done.”

Ivanna Wigl’it

When it came to choosing a drag name, Ivanna was going to take the name of her husband, Down Under Season One queen Anita Wigl’it – becoming Ivanna Wigl’it.

When the drag cabaret bar they both worked at didn’t allow them to have the same name, the couple had a brainstorming session.

“We sat together and brainstormed what it could be…I literally was thirsty and was like, ‘I want a drink – Oh, hang on, that’s a good name’. And that’s how it started.”

The Hills Are Alive With The Sound of Music

Ivanna’s first time out in drag was in November 2015 at an amateur drag competition called Drag Wars.

She explained, “It’s an amateur drag competition, like an open mic night, and people get a vote, and decide whether you get tipped as well.”

For that fateful competition Ivanna wore a nun’s habit and started to perform to a song from the musical, Sound of Music. She then ripped off the habit to reveal a nude bra and a tutu covered in fairy lights. “And I won,” Ivanna exclaimed.

From that win, according to Ivanna, “my career took off.” She added, “People heard about the show that I did. And then I got invited to do nightclubs and then from there it grew.”

Shadiest Queen

When it comes to who the shadiest queen on the show is, Ivanna laughed and said, “Oh, my goodness. There are so many this season.

“I would have to say Flor. Whenever she says something it’s just so funny, it just makes me laugh.”

Favourite Queer Space

When asked to name her favourite Queer space, Ivanna named Caluzzi Cabaret in Aukland.

“You used to be able to find me there all the time, but now I’m a little bit busy, and I’m not there as much as I’d like to be.”

Catch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under every Friday on Stan.