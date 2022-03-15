—

RuPaul Drag Race star and All Stars Season 6 finalist Ginger Minj has been cast in the new Hocus Pocus sequel.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Ginger Minj will portray the drag version of Bette Midler’s Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2. The scene was reportedly filmed in Rhode Island in November 2021, where Ginger Minj and two other performers portray drag versions of the Sanderson sisters.

The real Sanderson sisters (played by Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) turn up at the show and Hocus Pocus ensues.

Video Footage Leaked

Earlier this month, a video claiming to be footage of the filming was posted on Instagram, showing Ginger Minj as drag queen Winnie.

“In ‘Hocus Pocus 2‘ we know that there will be a big ‘Sanderson Sister Costume Contest’ during the ‘Salem Scare Fest’ scenes. One of the contest groups is a drag queen Sanderson Sister group, believed to be called The Stone Cold Witches,” the Instagram post claimed.

Ginger Minj is currently playing the lead role of Albin in the revival of La Cage aux Folles, running at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts. Ginger Minj posted on Twitter that the show received “two standing ovations and lots of love” on its opening night.

What a great night! I am so thankful and blessed for an AMAZING opening night of @MusicTheaterWks production of La Cage Aux Folles! TWO standing ovations and lots of love from the house! Now time to get ready for a two show day! Get your 🎟 now! #drag #livetheatre #dragrace pic.twitter.com/Nabr247bgs — Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) March 12, 2022

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 is set 29 years after the original 1993 film and sees three teenage girls accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to life in modern-day Salem. The original 1993 film saw the three sisters resurrected after 300 years attempting to retain their youth by feeding off the life force of children. The film, a box office dud, went on to become a Halloween cult classic.