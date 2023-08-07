Drag Race Star Shea Couleé Throws Iced Coffee At Bigot’s Face Outside Starbucks

Douglas Magaletti
August 7, 2023
Image: Shea Couleé Facebook

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Star 5 winner Shea Couleé threw an iced coffee at a bigot’s face outside a Starbucks in the US. 

On August 2, Shea shared the story on X (Twitter), explaining that after standing up to a man harassing three teenage girls, he turned on her, calling her racial and homophobic slurs.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses homophobic and racial abuse, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

‘I Threw My Full Iced Americano In His Face’

“Today a man harassed 3 teenage girls calling them ‘whores’ outside of Starbucks,” she said. “I immediately told him that he was inappropriate, and to not speak to young women that way. He called me a ‘faggot’ and a ‘nigger’ so I threw my full iced Americano in his face.”

Shea continued, “Then some crusty old white dude told me that my reaction was uncalled for even though he sat there the entire time while this man harassed these other girls and myself. Firstly, as a white person, NEVER tell a black person how to respond to being called a ‘nigger’.

“And second, he’s lucky I didn’t have a second iced americano, cuz he would have been covered in espresso too.”

‘It Felt Incredible’

In a subsequent post, she added, “I have NEVER in my life thrown a drink on someone. And can I just say, it felt incredible?”

In June, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one winner The Vivienne said she was the victim of a homophobic attack in a McDonald’s restaurant in Liverpool, UK. 

At the time, The Vivienne posted, “Just been attacked in McDonald’s, Police on way. Homophobia alive and well folks! First time I’ve never retaliated in a fight because I’m not gonna punch somebody in front of kids and women.”

Shea Couleé appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine before appearing on All-Star 5. After winning All-Star 5, she returned for the all-winners Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Star 7. She also has a part in Marvel’s upcoming Ironheart series

