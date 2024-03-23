Dua Lipa Tells Trixie Mattel: ‘Life Is Way More Fun With The Gays!’

Dua Lipa has spoken out about her love for the queer community, telling Trixie Mattel in a recent interview, “Life is way more fun with the gays!”

The ‘Houdini’ artist joined drag sensation Trixie Mattel in a video interview where they challenged themselves to paint the cover of her latest album, “Radical Optimism,” in under 30 minutes.

‘I just love it. There was no like, accepting. I was just – I was in it’

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star led the interview on March 18, just before the release of Dua Lipa’s new album, “Radical Optimism.”

While the pair painted, Mattel interviewed Dua about her life, discussing her friendship with gay artist Troye Sivan and the singer’s unwavering support for her queer fans and friends.

“So, you’re surrounded by the gays. At what point in your life did you realise you have to accept that ‘gay men are going to be around me forever?”, Trixie Mattel asked Dua Lipa.

“I just love it. There was no like, accepting. I was just – I was in it. Life is way more fun with the gays,” Dua Lipa responded.

Last year the ‘Levitating’ singer expressed her support for the LGBTQ+ community in an exclusive interview with Vogue France.

Dua Lipa’s Support for LGBTQ+ Rights

“Homophobia and transphobia are neighbours of misogyny. Many people, deep down, are just scared of themselves. The freedom of others forces them to come to terms with something they are too scared to express.”

“The beauty of a free, true and proud being paralyses them”, Dua Lipa said.

This isn’t the first time she’s taken a stand as an ally, consistently affirming her stance over the years.

In 2021, Dua Lipa condemned the homophobic comments DaBaby made during his Rolling Loud performance.

Dua Lipa condemns homophobic comments by DaBaby

In a video shared by TMZ, DaBaby urged the crowd to raise their cell phone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks”.

DaBaby collaborated with Dua Lipa in a remix of her single, ‘Levitating’, which debuted at number 51 on the Billboard Global 200 chart in October 2020.

Dua Lipa took to her Instagram story to denounce his homophobic remarks, writing, “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments.”

“I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community.”

“We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS”, she said.

Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa: Bond Forged on Tour

Dua Lipa spoke about her friendship with singer Troye Sivan, reflecting on how they first became close when she supported him on his ‘Blue Suburbia’ tour.

“He’s just the loveliest, ever. I mean we became friends on the ‘Blue Suburbia’ tour which is the one I supported him on, and we just remained really good friends since. He’s just a delight”, Dua Lipa said.

Trixie Mattel reminisced about touring in the UK simultaneously with Troye, sharing venues and swapping locations each night.

“We were like trading venues every night, so I would go to his shows some nights and we would go to each other’s shows and hang out”, she added.