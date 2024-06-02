Experience “Queer Love Stories” with the Brisbane Pride Choir

The Brisbane Pride Choir is gearing up for a captivating evening of music and storytelling that you won’t want to miss.

On Saturday, June 8th, Speak Up Studios in Fortitude Valley will come alive with the harmonious voices of Brisbane’s most inclusive choir, as they present “Queer Love Stories,” a concert that promises to touch hearts and inspire smiles.

The event, headlined by the Brisbane Pride Choir, will feature special guests Andrea Kirwin and Clare Evelynn.

This talented duo will join the choir in delivering a unique mix of queer anthems, Eurovision-inspired performances, and personal anecdotes from choir members.

It’s a celebration of love in all its forms, brought to life through music and storytelling.

The concert will showcase a variety of queer love stories, blending humour, romance, and emotion.

Expect an audiovisual feast that includes some of your favourite songs, beautifully choreographed performances, and heartfelt narratives that reflect the rich tapestry of experiences within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tickets are available for groups, individuals and concessions and are available to purchase online.

Celebrating Over 25 Years of Harmony with Brisbane Pride Choir

The Brisbane Pride Choir has been a cornerstone of Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ community for over a twenty five years.

Founded in 1998, the choir started as a series of singing workshops funded by a Brisbane City Council grant.

From these humble beginnings, it has blossomed into a vibrant and diverse group that champions inclusivity and acceptance through music.

Last year marked the choir’s silver jubilee, celebrating 25 years of making beautiful music and fostering a sense of community.

Recent open calls for new members have been met with enthusiastic responses, filling their rehearsals with new faces and voices eager to join the celebration of music and diversity.

Throughout its history, the Brisbane Pride Choir has performed at numerous prestigious events.

Their journey began with a performance at the Brisbane Pride Festival in 1998 and has since included appearances at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, the Gay Games, and the Auckland Out and Loud Festival.

Most recently, they returned to the Brisbane Pride Fair Day, performing on the main stage 25 years after their inaugural performance.

The choir remains a welcoming space for all who love to sing, regardless of experience or ability.

Rehearsals are held every Tuesday from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Bulimba Community Centre, located at 1 Barramul St, Bulimba.

They encourage anyone interested to join and experience the joy and camaraderie that come with being part of this inclusive musical family.

Whether you’re a seasoned singer or a complete beginner, the Brisbane Pride Choir offers a fun and rewarding environment where you can connect with others and explore a wide range of musical genres.

Join them for an evening of “Queer Love Stories” and become part of a legacy that celebrates diversity, inclusion, and the power of music.