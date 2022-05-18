—

Out LGBTQI Australian actors Murray Bartlett, Hugh Sheridan and Troye Sivan have been nominated for the 2022 Logie Awards.

The nominations for Australian TV’s biggest awards were announced on Sunday and LGBTQI excellence was featured in some of the prominent award categories. The awards ceremony will be held on June 19, 2022.

Incredibly Grateful, Says Hugh Sheridan

Sheridan was nominated for a Silver Logie in the Most Outstanding Supporting Actor category. “Why did no one tell me?!! THANK YOU BEYOND. I am incredibly grateful to be nominated alongside so many exceptional actors,” Sheridan said in a post on Instagram.

Sheridan thanked his fellow cast and crew members. “Thank you, thank you, thank YOU. Especially to Jo Porter, beautiful Julie M, Chris Martin, Bevan Lee and Amazon Prime for allowing me the opportunity to revisit my favourite character Ben Rafter. I’m very glad you still love him as much as I do. Thank you again, what a wonderful surprise,” said Sheridan.

In 2020, Sheridan had said they loved both men and women and before coming out as non-binary last year. Sheridan, who announced their separation from financee Kurt Roberts last year, starred in their first gay role in the Christmas movie Christmas On The Farm, in December 2021.

Challenging Role

Singer Troye Sivan, who came out as gay in 2013, has been nominated for a Silver Logie in the Most Popular Australian Actor or Actress In An International Program category for his role in the coming of age comedy-drama film Three Months.

Sivan portrays Caleb in the movie set in 2011, who has to wait for three months following an HIV test to know his status after a condom broke during a one-night stand.

Murray Bartlett’s Star Turn

Fellow Australian out gay actor Murray Bartlett has been nominated in the same category for his role in the HBO series The White Lotus.

Bartlett, is well known to LGBTQI audiences for his role as Dominic “Dom” Basaluzzo in the comedy-drama series and film Looking and as Michael “Mouse” Tolliver in the Netflix revival of Tales of the City. His star turn as the gay manager of a luxury resort in Hawaii in The White Lotus was lauded by critics and audiences alike and won him an Emmy nomination.

The SBS miniseries New Gold Mountain has been nominated in the Most Outsstanding Miniseries or Telemovie category. Gay author and journalist Benjamin Law is a co-writer on the series that explores the 1850’s Australian gold rush through the perspective of Chinese migrants.

Priscilla Queen Of The Deserts costars Hugo Weaving and Guy Pearce have been nominated in the Most Popular Actor category for their roles in the mini-series Love Me and the drama series Jack Irish respectively.

For the full list of 2022 Logie Award Nominations and to vote for your favourites, check the TV Week website.