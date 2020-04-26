—

Two women – pioneers of the time – who have kept their relationship secret for 65 years are the subject of a new documentary by American Horry Story creator, Ryan Murphy.

The trailer opens with couple arriving in a nursing home with a staff member pointing out “We have not had any same-sex couples, but we do have family members that are”. Henschel replies, “If they were, would they be accepted? Because we are a couple”.

In 1947, Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, met in an all-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) the inspiration for Penny Marshall’s 1992, A League Of Their Own, and as the documentary trailer explains that it was “in a time women when didn’t do that… When difference was not looked on as something good”.

“We always wear dresses, makeup, the whole thing. Anybody who was not gay, they simply didn’t know,” says Donahue in the trailer, who’s great-nephew, Christopher Bolan, was inspired to direct the film after his Great Aunts came out to the family in 2009.

“All these years, they’ve been together and they kept this secret from us”, says a family member in the trailer.

When one of the women is asked what her partner means to her, she responds “She means everything to me”.

Get the tissues and settle in for a beautiful love story of Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, rule breakers, determined to no longer live a lie.

As Donahue says about her path: “No regrets, I’d do it all over again!”

A Secret Love drops on Netflix April 29 (U.S).

Watch the trailer below.