On World Mental Health Day, Australia’s Got Talent’s Greg Gould, The Voice’s Nathan Foley and Stellar Perry joined forces and released a remake of Delta Goodrem’s hit “Together We Are One”. All money raised from streaming and downloads will go directly to GiveOut Day – a national day that raises much needed funds for over 80 different LGBTQIA+ organizations.

The fundraising campaign for GiveOut Day aims to support transgender & gender diverse communities, creating safe spaces for rainbow communities and supporting mental health programs for LGBTQIA+ Youth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stellar Perry 💫🔮💫 (@stellarperry)

An Anthem With A Story

Together We Are One was written and performed by Delta Goodrem for the 2006 Commonwealth Games and was also used as a farewell tribute to Simon Cowell on American Idol. Various winners of the talent show such as Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks and Fantasia have sung the track.

EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 🌈@greggouldmusic, @StellarPerry & #NathanFoley join forces to raise vital funds for the LGBTQAI+ community with the release of their new charity single #TogetherWeAreOne official anthem for @giveout_au 2021 🌈 Preorder here: https://t.co/ht1tezEOOx pic.twitter.com/c7MAzV8AEs — GREG GOULD (@greggouldmusic) October 1, 2021

The trio’s version of the 2006s hit will be the official anthem for GiveOut Day 2021 with the song having quickly garnered attention as it climbs up the charts.

YES, What a great surprise to wake up to this morning.

Our single that Greg Gould, Stella Perry & myself recorded has reached number 25 on the pop charts & 38 on the overall charts.

Go stream or download now.

Let’s get it to number 1 ☺️https://t.co/0p12YNa8pq — Nathan Foley (@nathan_foley) October 9, 2021

‘Sooo amazing,’ Says Goodrem

On Tuesday, Foley and Gould appeared on the Australian morning talk show Studio 10m where they had a chat about the tune.

“I’ve always loved this song. When they asked me to be an ambassador I thought, what can I do to help? As artists we create music, so I thought, I’ll bring two of my fabulous friends together. Two of the greatest singers of this country and it’s a beautiful song. I think we did a great job,” Gould said on Studio 10.

“I wanted to give something back and let people know that we are all the same. We are dealing with a lot of the same pressure that the industry is facing and we need to put a little bit of hope out there and let people know that we are thinking of them. We will get through this,” Foley told Studio 10.

And, what does Delta Goodrem think of the new version? Goodrem gave a thumbs up and called it “sooo amazing” on her insta story. Goodrem also retweeted the Studio10 story about the new cover of her song.