Shibu Thomas
August 25, 2023
Greg Gould Releases Powerful Music Video For His New Single Just a Man
Image: Still from the music video video 'Just A Man starring Rob Goddard and Steve Pennells. Image: Supplied.

Singer-songwriter and former Australia’s Got Talent runner-up Greg Gould has released the latest music video for his new single, Just a Man. Hot on the heels of his previous single Marching On, the track is set to feature on his upcoming debut album of original material  Strings Attached

Trigger Warning: This story discusses mental health and suicide ideation, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Just a Man is a soaring pop number and the difficulties men face in expressing emotional vulnerabilities. Gould said via his Instagram that the song was about his “own struggles with mental health”.  Just a Man takes on a more introspective approach than his previous single, complete with sleek pop production and an emotional vocal delivery.

‘I Felt Pushed And Pulled By The World’

Greg Gould. Image: Jeff Andersen Jr/ Supplied.

“It was written at a time when my mental health was taking a turn,” Gould told Star Observer, “I felt pushed and pulled by the world like I had to be everything for everyone”. 

Accompanying this latest single is a powerful and poignant six-minute-long music video written and directed by Greg himself.

Starring Rob Goddard and Steve Pennells, it depicts a turbulent day in the relationship of a gay couple, resulting in the near suicide of Rob Goddard’s character. However, a glimmer of hope is present, with them being saved, showing us a six-month later perspective of the two in a better place. 

“I see myself in Rob’s character,” Gould said, commenting on how special it was working with two talented performers who were not only dedicated to their roles but passionate about the message behind it as well, “I still cry when I watch it”. 

‘It Gets Better’

Still from the music video video ‘Just A Man. Rob Goddard. Image: Supplied.

If there is a message Greg wants people to take away from this song, it’s that “it doesn’t only get better – it gets great”. If you had told Greg five years ago that things would get better, he reckons he wouldn’t have believed you. But, after a career of some “amazing highs” in the ten years since his stint on Australia’s Got Talent, Greg has managed to take the good with the bad and forge a path he is proud of. 

Greg is excited to share his first album of original material since his time with Australia’s Got Talent. Greg told Star Observer the song themes range from mental health to animal rights. “It’s been very healing to get some of these things out that I’ve kept inside through my music”. 

You can listen to  Greg Gould’s latest single ‘Just a Man’ on all streaming platforms. 

 

