The Golden Globe Awards looked a little different this year, with COVID-19 forcing the ceremony to go online for the first time in its 77-year history. And while the glitz and glamour of the red carpet may have gone, the ceremony itself was not short of its fair share of touching moments.

Most notably, was the acceptance speech from openly lesbian actress Jodie Foster, who picked up her fourth gong, this time for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Mauritanian directed by Kevin Macdonald. Foster appeared sitting at home on the couch alongside her wife of seven years, Alexsandra Hedison and their pet dog.

After accepting the award from presenter Jamie Lee Curtis, the two women turned to each other and kissed, sealing the deal on Forster coming out publicly whilst accepting the DeMille Award, which honours the lifetime achievements of actors and filmmakers, at the 70th Golden Globe Awards in 2013.

“Oh, my God, are you kidding me?” the 58-year-old actress said after winning the award. “I think you made a mistake. I’m a little speechless. I just never expected to ever be here again and wow.”

“I love my wife, thank you Alex!” Jodie went on to say during her speech.

True to form, social media went into a meltdown following the kiss. Many people took to social media to gush over the adorable moment, with one user tweeting, “Jodie winning in her pyjamas is the gay agenda we warned you about. Congrats #JodieFoster.”

Co-founder of Bitch Media, Andi Zeisler also joined the conversation, tweeting, “Jodie Foster and her wife appear to both be wearing pyjamas and that would be a breathtaking power move even without the dog in the frame.”

In other news from the 77th Golden Globes, Rosamund Pike won an award for Best Actress- Musical or Comedy for her role as Marla Grayson in the lesbian thriller, I Care a Lot. While Schitt’s Creek took home the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Dan Levy said of the award that it was a “lovely acknowledgement” of the show’s message of inclusion”, adding of the cast and crew that, “the incredible work you all did over these past six seasons has taken us to places we never thought possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for it.”

Catherine O’Hara, in her first ever Golden Globe win, also took home an award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy her for role as Moira Rose. In her acceptance speech O’Hara thanked Eugene and Dan Levy for creating “an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien.”