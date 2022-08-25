—

From comedy to kink and quiet contemplation, Melbourne has got it all! Welcome to our pick of queer events that you can check out this week in Melbourne.



Pride Comedy

If there’s one thing us queers know how to do, it’s laugh. With Geraldine Hickey to MC, check out the best of Melbourne’s up and coming queer comedic talent at this classic LGBTQIA+ friendly venue, ‘Pride of Our Footscray’. Sidle up to the bar to peruse their menu of classic cocktails and local beers. A relaxed night with alcohol, giggles and tunes…what would go wrong? A lot. That’s the point.

When? Thursday August 25th, 8pm

Where? Pride of Our Footscray Community Bar, Footscray

Tickets? $20, here

Helmut Newton: In Focus

Helmut Newton’s photographs brought sadism and fetish to the pages of Vogue. The Jewish Museum of Australia’s exhibition showcases the photographs which made Newton, often dubbed the ‘king of king’, one of the most famous image makers of the 20th Century.

The exhibition tells the story not only of his art, but of his extraordinary life, fleeing Nazi Germany, working across Europe and America, and being incarcerated in rural Victoria as an enemy alien. With works from private lenders, the Helmut Newton Foundation, the Powerhouse Museum and RMIT Design Archives, this exhibition is a feat of collaboration which tells a moving visual story.

When? Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday, 10am – 5pm

Where? Jewish Museum of Australia, St Kilda

Tickets? $0-$34, here