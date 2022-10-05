—

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue will be performing at the opening concert of Sydney WorldPride 2023.

She will be headlining the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert on February 24, 2023, hosted by Australian Idol Casey Donovan and drag performer Courtney Act.

In a message announcing the performance, Minogue wrote, “For the first time ever, WorldPride is coming to the Southern Hemisphere. YES! I’m so excited to announce that I will be performing at the opening concert in Sydney on 24 February, 2023 at The Domain. Can’t wait to see you there!”

Kylie’s Only Sydney WorldPride Performance

This will be her only Sydney WorldPride performance, with a set list specifically created for the glitter, glitz, and glam of Mardi Gras.

Minogue has performed at Mardi Gras multiple times. Her first performance was in 1994. Her most recent was in 2012.

Excited by the news, Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett said, “Kylie is not only a beloved musician and rainbow icon, but the highest selling Australian-born solo artist of all time. We are honoured and incredibly excited to have Kylie again stand with our community at Sydney WorldPride 2023 – the global rainbow family reunion we’ve been waiting for.”

She continued, “The opening concert will be the culmination of a lot of hard work to bring the first-ever WorldPride to the southern hemisphere. It will be an immense honour to welcome the world to Sydney and celebrate our amazing community! It will be a once-in-a- lifetime experience for everyone there.”

If you’re curious, Wickett’s favourite Kylie song is The One. “It’s an electro-synth masterpiece – a dance anthem!” she said.

Tickets Sold Out Fast

Tickets quickly sold out faster than you could say, Get Outta My Way. However, if you were unable to get tickets, don’t worry, the concert will be broadcast live on ABC TV.

A special allocation of tickets are also available to purchase by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities through Sydney WorldPride’s MobTix program which was created to increase participation and accessibility of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities at the queer festival.

Tickets are also still available to other official WorldPride events such as the Domain Dance Party and Rainbow Republic on February 26 and March 5, respectively. The events are also held at The Domain, a large outdoor event space at the heart of the city.

Don’t wait too long to get your tickets. Organisers expect that tickets will sell out as soon as the line-up of performers is announced.

Full Program To Be Revealed In Novermber

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023, with nearly 1 million people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

It will also mark the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras, which took place on June 24, 1978, along Oxford Street. The march, which was held to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riot in New York City, was initially peaceful but culminated in police violence.

The full program of events, over 300 and counting, will be revealed in November.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen. This is the first time, however, that WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

The NSW Minister for Tourism and Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin, said: “Sydney is ready to host the first WorldPride in the Southern Hemisphere – we’re expecting 500,000 attendees and tens of thousands of international visitors.”

“We are ready to celebrate and showcase our diverse and inclusive city to a global audience and highlight our creativity, innovation and unique natural and cultural experiences that the Harbour City is internationally renowned for.”

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com