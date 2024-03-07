Lesbian Thriller Love Lies Bleeding, Starring Kristen Stewart, To Premiere Next Week

The lesbian thriller Love Lies Bleeding, starring Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga) and Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian), is set to premiere next week.

Directed by filmmaker Rose Glass (Saint Maud) and written by Glass and Weronika Tofilska, Love Lies Bleeding is set for release in Australia on March 14, 2024.

‘Their Love Ignites Violence’

The official synopsis for this “electric new love story” reads, “Reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart) falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.”

Love Lies Bleeding also stars Ed Harris (Top Gun: Maverick), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games), Dave Franco (Now You See Me), Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea).

In an interview with Out, Stewart talked about bringing the story to life and how it’s been received so far.

“This movie was fun to do because I felt like we were all on a playground and allowed to be the kids that we were born as and then also as adults could play with. It was a nice return to form.”

Stewart continued, “People are talking about it being a ‘sexual thriller.’ There isn’t even that much sex in it. It’s so funny, because it’s more about the stories we tell each other and the believing in each other that we do and that sort of immediate, unexplained connection that is purely physical. That is so gay. To not have to bond over trauma or do any of the things that make everyone feel good about making queer movies, it just feels like it came from a place of pure selfish desire, and that is f*cking fun.”

Glass Made Debut With Saint Maud

Glass made her directorial debut with the horror movie Saint Maud, which opened at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019. Glass earned two nominations for Saint Maud – one for Outstanding British Film of the Year and another for Outstanding Debut by a British writer, director, and producer.

Love Lies Bleeding had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20. It will be released in the United States on March 8 before being released in Australia on March 14.