Lizzo Shows Tennessee How To Protest In Style

In an iconic show of defiance against Tennessee’s anti-drag law, Lizzo had invited and performed with many drag queens and some were Drag Race alumni.

The Grammy-award-winning singer chose to continue with her planned concert in Knoxville, despite being warned by fans about the state’s oppressive anti-drag laws.

The Tennessee law bans “adult cabaret entertainment” from public spaces where minors might be present. The bill had been signed in February by Republican governor Bill Lee.

In late March, a federal judge temporarily blocked the law, citing that it was too vaguely written. The Tennessee law is just one of the many ways Republicans have tried to restrict drag shows and other LGBT+ public events.

“Why Would I Not Create A Safe Space.”

Lizzo spoke during her concert about fans telling her not to perform in Knoxville.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,” she said.

“Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?”

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?”

Lizzo later took to her Instagram to thank the drag queens who came on stage with her, which included RuPaul’s Drag Race stars season 10’s Asia O’Hara and winner Aquaria, season 11’s Vanessa ‘Miss Vanjie’ Mateo and season 13’s runner up Kandy Muse.

Social Media Backs Lizzo

Local drag queens were also brought on stage and fans have flocked to support Lizzo, with many on social media hailing the drag queens as “strong and brave.”

“Now THIS is allyship. Willing to break the laws when the laws are unjust,” one user wrote.

“LIZZO YOU SHOWED UP! Thank you for coming to Knoxville and giving us some hope. You’re everything I want to be,” another wrote.