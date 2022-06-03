—

It’s Pride Month and Wonder Woman has come to the rescue of the LGBTQI community, from homophobes.

Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman, defended the LGBTQI community in response to claims by a homophobic user that the superhero was “not for the gays”. Carter responded on Twitter, “You’re right. She’s a superhero for bisexuals!”

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” wrote Carter. “Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

I didn't write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you're not paying attention. Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

Diana Has been In Love With Other Women

Diana of Themyscira (Wonder Woman) is queer in the main DC Comics universe, with Wonder Woman writer Greg Rucka confirming this in an interview with Comicosity’s Matt Santori-Griffith in 2016, discussing representation, identity, and the intent behind creative decisions for characters.

Rucka explained that within the all-female Amazonian society, participation in romance and ideas of intimacy would intrinsically be viewed differently in comparison to the modern day. He believed, the characters would have different ways of viewing, and labelling behaviour of physical or sexual intimacy as a society composed of one gender.

There are so many other orgs worth supporting as well! I’ll be sure to share more throughout Pride, and most importantly, share the stories of the wonder people who made it all happen. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 2, 2022

He says, “When you start to think about giving the concept of Themyscira its due, the answer is, ‘How can they not all be in same sex relationships?’ Right? It makes no logical sense otherwise… But an Amazon doesn’t look at another Amazon and say, ‘You’re gay.’ They don’t. The concept doesn’t exist.”

“Now, are we saying Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women? As Nicola and I approach it, the answer is obviously yes.”

Love For LGBTQI Fans

Love seeing all the love from LGBTQ+ fans today! Now here's one I call the "ready to fight your homophobic relatives" pose. Just kidding. (Or am I?) Haha! 😘 pic.twitter.com/5voHHdZViA — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

The Wonder Woman actress shared a link to a 2016 interview with Rucka where he confirmed Diana’s involvement in same-sex relationships. Diana has also been acknowledged as queer in the main DC Universe.

Carter shared a photo of herself in a fighting pose, with a quipped comment of, “loves seeing all the love from LGBTQ+ fans today! Now here’s one I call the ‘ready to fight your homophobic relatives’ pose. Just kidding. (Or am I?) Haha! 😘.”

Bears Unite

The actress also made an endearingly honest mistake for thinking Fat Bear Week was a celebration of “body positivity” for gay bears in October last year.

“I kept hearing about Fat Bear week and thought it was a celebration of body positivity within a gay subculture. It turns out it is about actual bears! Either way, I am here for it”, she tweeted.

The response to her confusion was met with a sweep of adoration and bemused chuckles for her, with people praising her for body positivity as well as being surprised that she knew what the term ‘bear’ meant in the gay community.

Carter also celebrated Pride month in a tweet, where she encouraged her followers to support organisations including the Audre Lorde Project, Trans Lifeline, PFLAG and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

The actress is set to reprise her role as Asteria in the upcoming “Wonder Woman 3”.