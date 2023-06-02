Madonna And Sam Smith Announce ‘Vulgar’ Collaboration 

Pop singer Sam Smith has teased their upcoming music collaboration with ‘Queen of Pop’ and gay icon Madonna, with the new single titled ‘Vulgar’ set to be released on June 9.

The singer took to social media to share a fifteen-second snippet of the track that featured words including, “SAM AND MADONNA”, and “SXM”, against a black screen, flashing in succession.

Madonna also confirmed the new single, taking to Instagram to post a side-by-side shot of two corsets in black-and-white, with the initials of both stars in pink over the photograph.

She captioned her post, “VULGAR…………. new song out Friday, June 9th”, tagging Sam Smith as well.

‘Vulgar’ marks the first collaboration between the duo. Smith also covered Beautiful by Christina Aguilera to kick off Pride Month.

“I’ve been such a massive fan of Christina’s for as long as I can remember and will never forget the first time I heard ‘Beautiful’ and how personally it spoke to me. The song is a true acceptance anthem and continues to inspire me with its important message to never stop celebrating who you are. I’m honored to have the opportunity to offer my rendition,” said Smith.

‘We’ve Got A Surprise’

Smith teased the collaboration last week on Twitter, posting an audio clip that looped both singers’ names. On May 25, Smith took to their Twitter to tease the potential debut of the new song at their Manchester concert. In the post, the singer wrote, “Manchester, we’ve got a surprise for you this evening. ‘Unholy’ won’t be the last song….”.

However, the Manchester concert was stopped after only four songs by the singer, with Smith taking to Instagram to apologise for the abrupt end to the performance.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the singer explained that they were devastated about the cancelled show and the inability for the planned surprise to go ahead due to their need to go on vocal rest and prevent further injury to their vocal cords.

“I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows. Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end,” the Grammy winner wrote.

Smith’s team shared that the vocal issues during the Manchester concert had resulted in the cancellations for other scheduled shows in Birmingham and Glasgow.

“Doctors have advised due to a vocal cord injury; Sam must have complete vocal rest. Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows, but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice. If they take some rest they will be able to perform again”, a spokesperson said.

Opening Pride Month with a cover of one of my favourite songs by the incomparable @xtina . This is 'Beautiful' for @amazonmusic

Happy Pride everyone ✨🏳️‍🌈

Happy Pride everyone ✨🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/8C4fUXlfbE — SAM SMITH (@samsmith) June 1, 2023

Madonna On Sam Smith

Madonna spoke high praises of the Unholy singer when she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras on stage before their Grammy performance.

“I’m here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it… All you troublemakers out there need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed. You are seen, you are heard and, most of all, you are appreciated.”

Madonna later posted on Instagram that it was an “honor” to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys.

“I wanted to give the last award, which was Album of the Year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!”, she wrote.

The Hung Up singer will be beginning her upcoming ‘Celebration Tour’ next month in Canada and will conclude in January next year in Mexico City. Her tour is planned to visit cities internationally, across 84 shows.











