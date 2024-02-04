Mardi Gras Fair Day

Sydney’s queer community gathers for Fair Day, turning Victoria Park into a rainbow tapestry of tarp and love. With over 200 stalls, an outdoor dance floor and pooches in abundance, it is the extravaganza to kick off the Mardi Gras calendar.

Bringing our diverse communities together, the parklands are transformed into a temporary Queer epicentre. Almost every grassroots organisation, community group, inclusive sports team and business rally to help you prepare for the celebrations to come.

Discover the various subcultures within the community, their services and upcoming events to be a part of. Make new connections within your community; sign up for leisure or sporting activities; get health advice and well-being information; link with a business network; even snap a pic with local legends.

You won’t need to search far to find someone to help fill you up, with plenty of eateries scattered throughout the park. Grab a bevragino, a snack or a whole meal, and relax among the multiple chill-out spots.

Celebrate Blak excellence with the First Nations Circle. Enjoy shopping from Indigenous-owned businesses, watch performances from the community and learn about First Nations’ culture. The space is in partnership with BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation, the peak organisation for queer Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Making its Fair Day debut, Trans Camp gathers trans and gender-diverse groups around the fire to help ignite action and support for the community.

Find community groups, health services, and retail shopping that specifically uplifts trans and genderdiverse people. In the park centre, meet at the main stage to receive entertainment throughout the day.

From speeches to poetry, singers to dancers, drag to DJs, watch a line-up of incredible performances from various entertainers. For your entertainment desire, check out the other events of interest; the four-legged strutting from the Doggwood pageant, the raging stallions competing in the Drag King Games, and theatre lovers belting their hearts out at the Karaoke Cave.

There is something for everyone at Fair Day; young or old, big or small, bear or otter. Reconnect and take in what our community has to offer, and leave with some new friends and goodies for yourself.

For more information, click here.