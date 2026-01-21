Midsumma 2026: Star Observer’s Must-See Picks For Week 2

Let’s be honest, Midsumma doesn’t really do quiet weeks — but this one feels especially stacked. Between late-night dance floors, daylight community gatherings, moments of collective remembrance and some genuinely thrilling performance, the festival is offering us a reminder of what queer culture looks like when it’s allowed to stretch out and breathe.

This week’s program moves easily between joy and gravity, spectacle and softness, inviting us to show up however we are — and to find ourselves reflected back in unexpected ways.

Here are Star Observer’s eight must-see picks for the next week.

Hot & Heavy — 22–30 January 2026 (multiple sessions)

An immersive performance experience that blends sound, movement and visual art, Hot & Heavy invites audiences into a space where bodies, rhythm and sensation take centre stage. Expect a high-impact collision of electronic soundscapes, physical performance and participatory moments that blur the line between audience and artwork. It’s intense, enveloping and unapologetically embodied.

AIDS Memorial Garden Tour — 23 January 2026

This guided tour offers a moment of reflection and remembrance within the wider festival buzz.

Led by community guides, the walk explores the stories, symbolism and history embedded in the garden, honouring those lost to HIV/AIDS and acknowledging the resilience of the communities who fought — and continue to fight — for care, dignity and justice.

All-Star Pride Drag Bingo — 23 January 2026

Hosted by HollyPop, Gloss, Rubi Taboo, and Bruno Salsicce, this all-star drag bingo night promises camp performances, outrageous banter and prizes flying thick and fast between numbers. Equal parts community hang and high-energy spectacle, it’s the kind of night where even losing feels like winning.

Bi+ Pride Victoria Annual Picnic — 24 January 2026

I’ll admit my bias here as your humble bisexual editor, but this picnic (bi-cnic? never mind) looks genuinely fantastic. Set in Edinburgh Gardens, the Bi+ Pride Victoria Annual Picnic is a relaxed, welcoming afternoon for bi+ people, partners, friends, families and allies. Bring a blanket, snacks and good vibes for an easy, joyful gathering that centres connection over spectacle.

Kiki House of Furia Presents: The Fantasy Ball — 24 January 2026

A historic moment for the festival, this event marks Midsumma’s first official ball. Hosted by the Kiki House of Furia and led by Founding Mother Angel Furia, The Fantasy Ball brings ballroom culture to the heart of the festival, with categories, performances, DJs and fierce looks filling the Queen’s Hall at State Library Victoria.

Expect glamour, competition and community pride in equal measure.

Hot and Steamy — 25 January 2026

Turning the heat all the way up, Hot and Steamy delivers a full-day celebration of queer summer energy.

Headlined by international drag superstar Kween Kong, alongside DJs and performers from across the globe, this event blends music, dance, performance and unapologetic joy into one big, sweaty celebration.

A Midsumma Night’s Fantasy with Jimi The Kween, Diloncé & Friends — 26 January 2026

An immersive, art-forward celebration hosted by Jimi The Kween and Diloncé, A Midsumma Night’s Fantasy transforms its venue into a roaming playground of performance, installation and curated chaos, with appearances from a lineup of guest artists throughout the night. It’s playful, experimental and perfectly pitched for those who want to wander, watch and be surprised.

Bent Burlesque 2026 — 27 January to 1 February 2026

Now a long-standing Midsumma favourite, Bent Burlesque returns with another stacked lineup of performers delivering high-glamour, high-impact cabaret and burlesque. Featuring artists including Moxie Delight and Kitty Obsidian, the show celebrates queerness in all its theatrical, cheeky and subversive glory. Expect big energy, bold costumes and performances that revel in excess.

Whether you’re drawn to dance floors, picnic rugs, performance spaces or moments of quiet reflection, this week of Midsumma 2026 offers something that speaks to every part of our community.