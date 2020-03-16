—

The ban on gatherings of more than 500 people imposed by the Australian Government has prompted an ongoing stream of cancellations for large scale events. Music festivals, awards ceremonies, tours, live shows are all feeling the weight of the coronavirus (COVID-19) clamp down.

Todrick Hall, who was scheduled to tour New Zealand and Australia in April has had to postpone until January 2021. A full statement on the cancellation and rescheduling is available here.

The Pride In Sport Awards which were meant to take pace on April 1, 2020 and the Australian LGBTQ Inclusion Awards scheduled for 22 May 2020, have both been postponed until later in the year. For further details visit: www.prideinsport.com.au.

It’s fair to assume that more cancellations will be announced in the coming days and weeks. Star Observer is doing its best to stay across updates and we welcome input from our readers.