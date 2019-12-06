—

American rapper Azealia Banks has bid her gay fans “adieu” in a bizarre statement on Instagram.

“I love the gays and love how much y’all love me, but I really have to eject,” Banks wrote to her 600,000 followers.

She added that gay people “are into a lot of shit” and “people I just don’t find value in”.

“I find myself acknowledging/looking at shit I’m leagues above and it really is such a setback,” she wrote.

“So, gays… I bid you adieu.”

Banks – whose last album was released in 2014 – is no stranger to making homophobic comments. In October, she posted a homophobic rant to Instagram in which she referred to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a “death trap”.

“Do not take that PrEP shit, okay? There’s no reason for you to need to have a fucking pill so you can just fuck whoever you want to fuck and just be all fucking nasty out there on the streets acting a fucking fool,” Banks said.

“The boys are still getting HIV, the girls are getting fucking renal failure, they’re getting liver fucking failure, they’re getting anal warts, they’re getting anal cancer, OK? That’s a fucking death trap.

“Y’all stay off that fucking PrEP. You don’t need to have everybody running up in your fucking asshole all day. If you got a sex addiction like that, that you need a fucking pill so you can go fuck and suck and do all that, then you need to go see a fucking psychiatrist.”

Last week, Banks apologised for her comments, posting to Instagram: “A few weeks ago I went on a rant about [PrEP] and I am just doubling back to say I’m sorry. It’s not my place. It was extremely insensitive. Who cares if I meant well, that wasn’t the way. I’m really, really sorry.”

In 2015, Banks was filmed calling a flight attendant a “fucking faggot”, and in 2016, she was banned from Twitter for making racist and homophobic comments about One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

She is known for her feuds with public figures on social media, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and RuPaul.